2023 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

2023 Week 1 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Chiefs -4.5 Chiefs -4.5 Chiefs -4.5 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3.5 Falcons -3.5 Falcons -3.5 Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -9.5 Ravens -9.5 Ravens -9.5 Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -7 Commanders -7 Commanders -7 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +2 Bengals -2 Browns +2 Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -3 Titans +3 Titans +3 Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +5 Jaguars -5 Jaguars -5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -5.5 Buccaneers +5.5 Vikings -5.5 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -5 Seahawks -5 Seahawks -5 Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +4 Eagles -4 Patriots +4 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Dolphins +3 Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -3.5 Broncos -3.5 Raiders +3.5 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears4:25 PM ET (SUN) Bears -1 Bears -1 Packers +1 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Giants +3.5 Cowboys -3.5 Giants +3.5 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (MON) Bills -2.5 Bills -2.5 Jets +2.5 San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers +2.5 49ers -2.5 Steelers +2.5 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction 49ers 23-20 Steelers 23-20 Results 0-0 0-0 2023 Results 0-0 0-0

