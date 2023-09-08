The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. 49ers Week One Preview With Grant Cohn, 2023 Team Record Predictions, Week 1 Picks, & More

Season 14, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2023 NFL season getting underway Thursday night with the Detroit Lions beating the Kansas City Chiefs. We go over a few quick takeaways from that game.

With the San Francisco 49ers up first for the Steelers in 2023,m we discuss EDGE Joey Bosa being back with his team and what number of snaps he might play on Sunday. We also discuss the Cincinnati Bengals making QB Joe Burrow the NFL’s highest paid player on Thursday.

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson made an interesting comment about the 49ers’ offense during his recent podcast episode, so Alex and I recap what he said, and the response made by San Francisco QB Brock Purdy.

In the middle of this show, we are joined by Grant Cohn, who covers the 49ers for Sports Illustrated on their NFL family of sites. We go about 20 minutes with Grant covering the 49ers side of things and his outlook for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. He gives us his Sunday score prediction to close out the interview.

You can follow Grant on Twitter at @grantcohn and read his work online here: https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers/

Alex and I then move on to provide our preview for the Sunday game between the 49ers and the Steelers. That is followed by our Week 1 picks using the lines provided by MuyBookie.ag.

Late in this show, Alex and I give our thoughts and predictions for the 2023 Steelers with the start of the regular season now here. We talk record predictions, playoff chances, AFC North standings and more.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 114-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers 2023 Stat Predictions, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Nick Bosa Latest, Salary Cap Update, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4924440028

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 20 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

