WR Simi Fehoko In Pittsburgh, Potentially Signing To Steelers’ Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed one Fehoko to their practice squad today. They might soon be adding another. Based off his social media, it appears WR Simi Fehoko is preparing to sign to the Steelers’ taxi squad. He is the cousin of Steelers’ NT Breiden Fehoko, signed by the team in free agency and inked to the practice squad Wednesday.

Simi first hinted at the news with this tweet Wednesday night, asking how the weather was in Pennsylvania with black and gold emojis.

⚫️🟡? How’s the weather over there in PA — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) August 30, 2023

On his Instagram story, he posted this photo of him landing at the Pittsburgh airport.

And the Fehoko family seems excited about the news.

Simi Fehoko was waived by the Dallas Cowboys yesterday and went unclaimed. A fifth round pick out of Stanford in 2021, he’s appeared in ten games over the last two years, catching three passes for 24 yards. He’s played another 91 snaps on special teams. He was placed on IR last October due to a shoulder injury. Simi, 25, is one year younger than his cousin Breiden. Breiden had a good training camp but was squeezed out yesterday as the team trimmed their roster to 53. Pittsburgh was able to place him on the practice squad today.

At Stanford, he caught 61 passes for 1,140 yards over his last two seasons for the Cardinal, flashing big-play ability. He tested well coming out of college. At nearly 6’4, 222 pounds, he ran a 4.43 40 and jumped 34.5 inches in the vertical.

Here’s how our Josh Carney profiled him coming out of college, concluding:

“While he has impressive testing numbers, the limited experience and tape doesn’t quite match up in pads. He has all the tools develop into a solid X or Z at the next level, but he is going to have to land with the right team that can afford to be patient with him for at least two years as he develops a route tree and fully learns the position.

Despite the limited experience, production and route tree, this is a guy worth taking a shot on in the fifth round. It’s hard to find those type of testing numbers with that size and length on Day 3.”

Pittsburgh kept six receivers on their 53-man roster, rounded out by special teamer Miles Boykin and the versatile Gunner Olszewski, who had a good summer and beat out TE Zach Gentry for one of the final offensive spots on the roster. So far, the team has signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick to the practice squad, who had an impressive camp and excelled on special teams in preseason action.

Assuming Fehoko signs, the team will have 12 of their 16 spots spoken for. Pittsburgh officially announced nine signings Wednesday while two more, OL Joey Fisher and Kellen Diesch, have been reported but likely still need to pass their physical before becoming official.