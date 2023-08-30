Steelers Signing NT Breiden Fehoko To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing NT Breiden Fehoko back to their practice squad, per Mike Garafolo on NFL Media. The news was passed along by Fehoko’s agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter.

Fehoko signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason, but Keeanu Benton and Montravius Adams made the roster at nose tackle ahead of him. A run plugger who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, he’ll provide solid depth on the Steelers practice squad.

In the preseason, Fehoko had two tackles. He wasn’t graded kindly by PFF, with a 38.6 overall grade in 46 total snaps. Despite his reputation as a run stuffer, he actually graded out worse with a 36.0 run defense grade, with a slightly better 56.4 pass rush grade. For his career, Fehoko has 36 tackles but hasn’t registered a sack.

Fehoko is the first name we know who will make up Pittsburgh’s 16-man practice squad. You can follow along with other additions on our practice squad tracker.