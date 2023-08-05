‘We Have Work To Do’: With Plenty Of New Faces, Art Rooney II Believes Steelers Are Still Building

The offseason leading up to the start of the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers was one filled with change on and off the field.

It was a significant period of transition for the most stable franchise in the NFL. Then, this past offseason one-upped it.

Pittsburgh signed 11 new players before the 2023 NFL Draft, added another seven players in the draft, added a few new position coaches in inside linebacker Aaron Curry and officially promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach. That doesn’t even account for the new scouts like Ike Taylor an Merril Hoge — to name a few — added to the front office.

Turnover was very high for the Steelers — nearly 40 percent of the roster could be new faces this fall. That turnover has the Steelers facing a lot of work ahead, according to owner Art Rooney II, who appeared on the “Movin’ The Chains” show on Sirius XM with co-hosts Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller Friday night from Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

“There’s been a lot of turnover, signed a lot of free agents and I think we have a good draft class,” Rooney said to Kirwan and Miller, according to audio via SiriusXM.com. ” So, yeah, we’ll have some turnover and that’s why I say we have work to do to make sure all these pieces are working together by September.

“… A lot of good pieces in place. Some young players who are gonna have to step up, so it’s a work in progress. The camp’s gone good so far. The spirit is good, and we like where we are so far.”

Players like Isaac Seumalo, Patrick Peterson, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington, Keanu Neal and Allen Robinson II are new faces that were either signed in free agency, traded for or drafted. All should have sizable roles this season. They all play key positions for the Steelers with some even grabbing leadership roles.

So far, the new faces have fit in well at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, showing glimpses of what is to come in the regular season for the Black and Gold. Still, actual game reps have yet to be played with the Steelers by the new faces, so only time will tell how they perform and handle the turnover.

Work still needs to be done, but excitement — and expectations — is high.