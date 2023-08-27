Watch: This Is The Difference Between A Touchdown And Incompletion

Bringing you guys another video today. A film room breakdown from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason, we’re talking about to go route. How WRs Coach Frisman Jackson teaches it and what it looks like when run correctly (Calvin Austin) and what happens when run incorrectly (Aron Cruickshank). Just a little coaching point to highlight how technique even trumps speed.

In the video, I reference Jackson’s coaching clinch. If you want to read more, you can click here.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

