Watch: The Depot 180 — August 8 — Episode 341

Episode 341 — August 8, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The first preseason game of the 2023 season is just around the corner as the Steelers are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday night in Tampa. In today’s episode I discuss the return of Minkah Fitzpatrick. I also talk about Kenny Robinson turning some heads in camp and Alex Kozora’s statistical review of the first 10 practices in Latrobe.

