Watch: The Depot 180 — August 4 — Episode 340

Episode 340 — August 4, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I cover a few roster moves following the knee injury that rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. sustained at the top of this week. I also discuss tonight’s Friday Night Lights practice at camp and some rookies who are standing out so far with the pads on.

