Watch: The Depot 180 — August 29 — Episode 347

Episode 347 — August 29, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The initial 53 man roster was made official as of 4:00pm ET on Tuesday as the Steelers and all other NFL teams were required to cut from 90 to 53. In today’s episode, I discussed the Steelers trading away a pair of offensive linemen and what they got in return. I also talk about the 53 man roster and the biggest surprises including two punters making the initial cut. I offer up a name or two from the initial cut list that could circle back to the roster after one of the punters is presumably traded away. That list includes a pair of tight ends in veteran Zach Gentry and camp standout Rodney Williams.

