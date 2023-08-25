Watch: The Depot 180 — August 25 — Episode 346

Episode 346 — August 25, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers picked up right where they left off from week two of the preseason and turned in a very similar performance from their starting groups on both sides of the ball against the Falcons. In today’s episode I discussed Kenny Pickett’s ‘perfect preseason’. I also talk about the impending roster cutdowns, a possible trade scenario for Omar Kahn to consider, and the division of labor between the running backs. And now, a long 17 day gap in between games before the Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium.

