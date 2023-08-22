Watch: The Depot 180 — August 22 — Episode 345

Episode 345 — August 22, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers took care of business in their second preseason game in a big way with the Steelers’ starters out-playing the Bills’ starters to the tune of 14-0. In today’s episode, I discuss some key moments from the game including the return of explosive plays to this offense and some reasons why that may be happening. I also talk about the battle at left tackle and the continued high performance of the rookie draft class including a Joey Porter Jr. interception and a Nick Herbig strip sack. Can the impressive play continue on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons to complete the “perfect preseason”?

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.