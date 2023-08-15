Watch: The Depot 180 — August 15 — Episode 343

Episode 343 — August 15, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The 2023 Steelers passed their first test, besting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an exhibition game last Friday night, 27-17. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key takeaways from the game, including a sharp starting offense, some standouts at inside linebacker, and rookies off to a hot start. I also talk about Calvin Austin III living up to the hype and some injuries suffered during the team in the first preseason game.

