Watch: The Depot 180 — August 11 — Episode 342

Episode 342 — August 11, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The preseason starts tonight with a trip down to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in exhibition. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the preseason primers up on the site as well as highlight some key players to watch in the preseason game.

