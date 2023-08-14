‘Underrated Deep Threat:’ WR Calvin Austin III Named Preseason Week One Winner

For WR Calvin Austin III, stepping into a stadium felt like a win, missing his entire rookie year with a foot injury that eventually required surgery. But he stole the show for what he did in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His explosive performance put him on CBS Sports’ list of Week One preseason winners, lumped in by author Cody Benjamin of one of the many young wide receivers who shined in the first week of action.

On Austin, here’s what Benjamin blurbed.

“The Steelers might also have an underrated deep threat in 2022 fourth-rounder Calvin Austin III, who snuck past the Buccaneers for a bomb of a touchdown.”

Austin didn’t just sneak past. He sped past. Austin burned the Buccaneers’ secondary for a 67-yard touchdown mid-way through the third quarter of the Steelers’ preseason opener. With an on-target pass by QB Mason Rudolph, Austin never had to break stride until he walked into the end zone for six.

Though preseason to regular season isn’t a 1:1 comparison, for reference, the Steelers haven’t had a 67-plus yard completion in a regular season game since 2020, when Ben Roethlisberger hit Chase Claypool for an 84-yard score against the Denver Broncos. Since 2019, the Steelers have had just three such completions.

But it wasn’t Austin’s only big play. His first NFL touch came on a 17-yard jet run working down the left sideline, showing his speed to gain the edge and turn upfield. He also drew a pass interference penalty in the game, effectively another big-play for the Steelers’ offense. On just 27 offensive snaps, Austin carried the ball twice for 23 yards with two receptions for 73 yards, a touchdown, and a penalty drawn.

The only thing he didn’t do was see action on special teams but it appears Pittsburgh used their opener to play their backup specialists, giving rookie Jordan Byrd a long look on the return units. It’s likely Austin will get his chance to return kicks and/or punts in the team’s final two preseason games, the next coming Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Though Austin’s foot injury was extra-concerning for a player whose game is predicated on speed, he doesn’t look any slower because of it. Throughout camp, Austin has been a playmaker and in our last camp stats recap, he averaged 22.4 yards per reception with multiple catches of 40-plus yards.

In Pittsburgh’s offense, Austin won’t be an everydown or all-situations player. But he can provide a spark to the Steelers’ offense they desperately need. Pittsburgh’s methodical approach has its benefits – chewing up clock, wearing defenses down, playing field position – but big plays are required to win in the NFL. Austin looks poised to provide that and provide an element to the offense they lacked a season ago.