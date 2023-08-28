The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading G Kevin Dotson, Roster Moves, 53-Man Roster Predictions, Tanner Muse News, & More

Season 14, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers trading G Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. We go over all the details of the trade and that includes compensation, cap impact, why the move happened and what it might mean for the offensive line group on the 53-man roster.

We discuss the possibility of two Steelers offensive linemen, Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook, both making the 53-man roster on the heels of Dotson being traded. We also discuss if C Kendrick Green still has a chance of sticking around with Dotson gone.

The Steelers trimmed their roster down to 80 active players since our last show, so Alex and I pass along the nine other players that were cut in addition to Dotson being traded.

Alex and I have both submitted out final 53-man roster predictions, so we review our choices and why we chose certain players over others. We differ on two players overall in our 53-man selections. We also discuss the bubble players we both have entering this week’s roster cutdown.

Late in this show, news broke that the Steelers are waiving ILB Tanner Muse on Monday, so we make sure to address that and how that move was a bit surprising. We wonder if there is more to the Muse early waiving than might meet the eye.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 96-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions.

