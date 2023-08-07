Season 14, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly bringing in a rookie undrafted free agent offensive lineman they showed interest in during the pre-draft process.

We then move on to provide a health update of the Steelers as they have their second off day of their 2023 training camp.

The Steelers released their first depth chart of 2023 on Sunday so Alex and I go over the notable things on it, both right and wrong.

The Steelers are giving offensive lineman Kendrick Green an opportunity to show what he can do at fullback, so Alex and I have a longer conversation about that development. We go over Green’s updated path to making the 53-man roster this year and the potential of him playing some fullback in the team’s preseason opener on Friday night.

We fold the Green conversation into a talk about the top five training camp developments for the Steelers to this point. That actually turns into seven in total as part of the back and forth that Alex and I have. It makes for a great discussion overall.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 60-minute episode. We also get to a few listener questions to close out this Monday morning show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First 2023 Depth Chart, Kendrick Green Discussion, Top Five Training Camp Developments, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9380181714

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 5 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n