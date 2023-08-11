Season 14, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the incredibly bad music tweet that he posted on Thursday and have some fun with that.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first preseason game of 2023 Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so Alex and I dive into previewing that contest.

We go over eight non-rookie players on the Steelers that we feel fans should watch closely on Friday night. We add four more names to that list as part of the discussion.

What should we expect out of the Steelers’ rookies who play Friday night? We attempt to answer that question in the middle of this show. We also go over a few oddball things that we will be on the lookout for Friday night.

Alex has released a new 53-man roster prediction ahead of the Steelers’ first preseason game, so we roll through that in this show as well.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 70-minute episode. We also get to a few listener questions to close out this Friday morning show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Players To Watch For, Rookie Expectations, Reader Emails, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5807345608

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 6 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n