The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game Recap, Injury Updates, Reader Emails, & More

Season 14, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Saturday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Friday night preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We start with the health of the team coming out of the Friday night road game. We also talk about the players that did not participate in the contest.

Alex and I then get into recapping the Friday night preseason game and we start with the Steelers’ first offensive drive. We talk about the fine showing that quarterback Kenny Pickett had in his one and only series and all of the great little things to come out of that touchdown-scoring possession.

We then go through each offensive position group and discuss the play of certain players based on the TV tape of the game. We then do the same on the defensive side of the football. Several snap counts are discussed in this episode, and we make sure to highlight the play of several rookies on both sides of the football.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 66-minute episode. We also get to a few listener questions to close out this Saturday morning show.

