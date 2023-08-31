‘The Steelers Knew What I Was Capable Of:’ OG Kevin Dotson Has No Hard Feelings About Being Traded

Kevin Dotson is enjoying the California sun. Drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020, the Steelers traded Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams right ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown deadline, getting 2024 and 2025 Day Three pick swaps for him. Lost in a suddenly crowded o-line room, Dotson wasn’t likely to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster and the Rams needed help up front.

After one of his first practices with the Rams, Dotson said he holds no ill-will towards the Steelers for moving him.

“Just to prove myself,” Dotson told Rams.com when asked what he’s looking to accomplish in LA. “I know what I’m capable of. I know the Steelers knew what I was capable of. It’s a business. You gotta do what you gotta do to be great. They did what they had to do.”

A 17-game starter for the Steelers last season, Pittsburgh made quick moves to improve their offensive guard spot. First, they signed Nate Herbig to a two-year deal before taking a big swing on Isaac Seumalo, inked to a three-year contract and obvious starter at left guard. With Herbig a top interior backup, Dotson was squeezed out of a spot. Talented as he is, his penalties and inconsistent pass protection caused him to fall out of favor in Pittsburgh. Still, he thinks his toughness and team-first mentality left its mark on the Steelers.

“I’m a real team player…everybody on the Steelers, they’ll vouch for me. Knowing that I’m a good guy.”

To his credit, Dotson toughed out an August shoulder injury and battled throughout the summer, not missing a camp practice. He was only held out of the preseason finale, likely in part due to the short week turnaround of a Saturday to Thursday game and likely in part due to the possibility of being traded, the Steelers not wanting to risk further injury.

In the interview with the Rams, Dotson’s right shoulder remains wrapped, proving it’s still something he’s battling. On the final year of his rookie contract, he understands his future is at stake.

“I gotta take full advantage of the opportunity and see what I can do when it comes to next year. If I can show I’m the guy. Either I’ll be here, or whatever happens, I’m just waiting for it.”

If Dotson has a solid year with the Rams, he could earn himself a strong payday on the open market, which always come with an o-line tax. The team’s initial comments intimated him more as a depth piece but there is a hole at right guard, where Dotson started his entire college career at. He’s likely to see time there sooner than later. He’ll also see the Steelers later this season when Pittsburgh travels out west to play the Rams in Week 7.