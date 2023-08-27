Rapoport: Rams Trading For Steelers OG Kevin Dotson (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a move. They are trading OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

UPDATE (7:32 PM): ESPN’s Brooke Pryor has compensation details. The Steelers and Rams are swapping 2024 4th and 5th round picks. The Steelers will get the Rams’ 4th while the Rams will get the Steelers’ 5th.

In 2025, the two will swap again, Pittsburgh getting Los Angeles’ 5th rounder and Los Angeles getting Pittsburgh’s 6th rounder.

Dotson’s time in Pittsburgh is over. A former fourth round pick, he lost his starting job when the team signed LG Isaac Seumalo this offseason and wasn’t going to be the immediate backup either with OG Nate Herbig brought into the fold. A 17-game starter last season, Dotson has struggled to show consistency in the NFL and fell out of favor with Pittsburgh’s coaching staff. He also battle a right shoulder injury throughout the month.

By trading Dotson to the Rams, the Steelers clear $1.803 million in cap space in Rule of 51 after roster displacement.

We gave Dotson a C+ camp grade, writing the following about his summer.

“Dotson is a hard nut to crack. I called him the most frustrating Steeler last season and stand by that. He’s talented, no question. Dotson has size, enough athleticism, and power to generate movement in the run game. But his game is inconsistent and he loses as badly and as often as he wins. I just don’t see him as a scheme fit in this system. He’s not the guy who is comfortable being ultra-aggressive and giving the tackles help. He looks a little more comfortable this year but going from starter to potential third-string guard speaks volumes.

For the latter half of camp, Dotson played through the pain and battled a shoulder injury. Credit to him for his toughness. Could he be kept? Sure. Pittsburgh would have some seriously good guard depth with him if their third-stringer was a 17-game starter a year ago. But if there’s a guy who could be dealt in an o-line starved world, he makes the most sense. A free agent after the year, he’s not coming back.”

For his Steelers’ career, Dotson made 30 total starts. Four came as a rookie, splitting between left and right guard with nine coming in 2021. He played every snap for Pittsburgh’s offense a year ago. Heading into his final year, it’s logical for the team to move on from him. Had he stayed, he would’ve been a deeper reserve.

Pittsburgh is still most likely to keep nine offensive linemen on its initial 53-man roster once cutdowns occur by Tuesday at 4 PM/EST. The starting five consist of: Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chukwuma Okorafor. Broderick Jones and Nate Herbig are locked in as backups while Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook just saw their odds of making the team boosted.