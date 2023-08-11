‘That’s What Makes Pittsburgh Different:’ Ryan Clark Applauds Way Steelers Treat Former Players

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark has been one of many team alumni to come back to Saint Vincent College and watch training camp. Pittsburgh has always been unique in the way the alumni are bonded with the current team, and on the DVE Morning Show, Clark explained why that’s the case.

“It’s the way we’re treated,” Clark told the DVE Morning Show. “You don’t have to be invited back here. Coach [Mike] Tomlin didn’t know I was coming here [Tuesday], but he pulls up in his golf cart, I’m on the sideline, and the first thing he asks me, ‘Are you getting everything you need?’ And I just think, to go to a place and have them continually treat you like family, especially when you can no longer do for them.”

“I can’t help them win a football game,” he added. “Even without being able to give them anything, they still open the doors for me. Omar, Mr. Rooney, everybody treats you as part of the family. And I think that’s what makes Pittsburgh different.”

In addition to Clark, who was at practice on Tuesday, Vince Williams, Chris Hoke and Santonio Holmes, among others have spent time in Latrobe this summer. The Steelers foster a family atmosphere with everyone who steps through the doors of the team facility. Once a Steeler, always a Steeler. Clark said the way Pittsburgh does things isn’t the way other organizations do things, including the Washington Commanders, a team he used to play for, and the Miami Dolphins, whom his Pivot Podcast co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder played for.

It’s what makes the organization so special and one that guys want to play for. The culture from the very top, starting with Art Rooney II and down to Omar Khan and Tomlin makes Pittsburgh a desired destination for guys like Patrick Peterson, who want to be a part of what the Steelers build. Guys from all eras are constantly around the organization, lending a word of advice or just showing their support for the current iteration of Steelers.

A lot of the culture comes from the continuity involved in the front office and coaching staff. This is a team that’s had three head coaches since 1969, so it’s not like there’s a whole new staff coming in every few years that isn’t familiar with the current coaching staff. It really is one big family with the Steelers, and the current players respect the alumni coming back and giving them whatever they have to give. Tomlin said the other day that the current guys respect the rings, and they should.

For as much talent as Pittsburgh has had in recent years, it hasn’t translated to postseason success. This is the year where that has to change, and the Steelers need to show they can be the organization that continually makes deep runs in January and into February. The roster is as complete as it’s been in a long time, and the core is set to win now. It’s time to get back to being the type of teams that Clark and Holmes played on that were always a threat to win it all.