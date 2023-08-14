Steelers Work Out CB Javaris Davis Monday

In addition to CB Neville Clarke, who the team signed, the Pittsburgh Steelers also worked out CB Javaris Davis, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Davis, who played his college ball at Auburn, has NFL stints with the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs. He was undrafted out of the 2020 NFL Draft, with his only regular season experience in the league coming with Miami.

He’s played in one NFL game, in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, recording two tackles and a pass deflection in a 33-10 Miami win over the Carolina Panthers.

He most recently played for the Arlington Renegades in the XFL, where he began his season as a member of the Orlando Guardians.

Davis is cousins with former NFL TE Vernon Davis and former NFL CB Vontae Davis. He also participated in the 2020 NFL Combine, where he measured in at 5’8 and 160 pounds. In college, he had nine interceptions, 150 tackles and 32 pass breakups in 49 career games.

With the Steelers thin at cornerback after injuries to Duke Dawson and Isaiah Dunn, the team signed Clarke and CB Lavert Hill today. They worked out Davis, but he didn’t impress enough to be signed immediately. He’s a name the team can keep in mind though if anything else happens to the cornerback room down the line, and it’s clear they thought enough of him to give him a shot.