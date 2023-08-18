Steelers Release Second Depth Chart Of 2023 Preseason

Do you like reading meaningless preseason depth charts? If so, the latest one for the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been released ahead of the team’s Saturday night home preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and I feel obligated to at least pass it along to readers.

Honestly, the only changes to the depth chart this week are the additions of the new players that were signed this past week. That list of newly signed players includes RB Xazavian Valladay, CB Nevelle Clarke, CB Lavert Hill, and LB Forrest Rhyne. It will be interesting to see if any of those new players see action Saturday night against the Bills. The most notable of the bunch might be Valladay.

Of the players currently under contract, 12 of them sat out the team’s first preseason game last Friday night. That list of players included P Pressley Harvin III, K Chris Boswell, CB Patrick Peterson, S Tre Norwood, S Damontae Kazee, CB Joey Porter Jr., S Keanu Neal, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LS Christian Kuntz, OLB T.J. Watt, DT Cameron Heyward, and DT Larry Ogunjobi.

As of Thursday morning, we know that three players, G Nate Herbig (shoulder), S Tre Norwood (leg), and DT Larry Ogunjobi won’t play Saturday night due to injuries. We also know that the initial plan of the Steelers is to play the several veterans that sat out the first preseason game in addition to the team’s top three specialists.