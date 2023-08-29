Steelers 2023 Full Preseason PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers strong 2023 preseason is now in the rearview mirror. They now shift their focus to 53-man roster cuts. I wanted to provide a full preseason view of the series, along with some takeaways as the team prepares for the regular season. Here are the per game articles: Game 1, Game 2, Game 3. Note: The charts will exclude early moves as of early Monday morning, including offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, who was traded to the Rams. The ten roster cuts as of late Monday morning are included. The tables will list all players who played this preseason for full disclosure.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest graded Steeler on offense and overall is quarterback Kenny Pickett (94.7, 28 snaps), which was the highest grade of any offensive player in the NFL, encouragingly. This included a perfect 158.3 passer rating (first in NFL), with second best rank across the NFL coming in at 140.6. Here’s a look at players with 90+ passing grades (only four), and their passer ratings for context on Pickett’s strong preseason:
Impressive company and feats indeed, and leaving great optimism heading into the regular season. Other stats include: 13/15 (86.7%), 199 yards, 13.3 YPA, two touchdowns, no interceptions, three big time throws (BTT), zero turnover-worthy plays (TWP), and ten first downs, solid across the board.
Tight end Connor Heyward (91.8, 38 snaps) played very well, particularly as a receiver and provided versatility (20 inline, 14 backfield, four slot snaps). He caught all six of his targets for 73 yards, 12.2 yards per reception (YPR) and a red zone touchdown. 41.1% of his yardage came in YAC, and his longest reception an explosive 24 yarder. Heyward also provided a contested catch, five first downs, and a nearly perfect 156.9 receiver rating. He also had five rushing attempts for 16 yards (3.2 YPA) with a long of eight yards.
Running back Jaylen Warren (91.0, 12 snaps) ranks third, with six rushes for 89 yards (14.8 YPA), ballooned by his triple explosive 62-yard touchdown in week two and limited action. He averaged six yards after contact, forced five missed tackles, two 10+ yard runs, and three first downs, and wasn’t targeted in the pass game.
Wide receiver George Pickens (90.0, 24 snaps) just makes the list, as the fourth and final player. He was also electric, catching all three of his targets for 76 yards (25.3 YPR), with two explosive plays, with one an exciting touchdown including YAC. That’s huge, averaging 9.0 YAC/rec after being at the bottom of the league in 2022. Pickens caught both of his contested catch opportunities, forced two missed tackles, all three of his catches were first downs. This led to a perfect 158.3 receiver rating, and was one of seven receivers to accomplish this in the 2023 preseason.
Great (80+ Grades):
Right below Pickens was fellow wide receiver Diontae Johnson (89.9, 27 snaps), rounding out the top five Steelers on offense. He caught all four of his targets for 65 yards (16.3 YPR), but unfortunately still a goose egg in touchdowns that carries over from the entire 2022 regular season. Johnson had just 13.8% in YAC as well, another thing I’ll have my eye on this season. He had a nice 33-yard explosive play, forced three missed tackles, had three first downs, and a 118.8 receiver rating.
The second and final player in this tier is left guard Isaac Seumalo (81.0, 28 snaps). He has been a welcomed upgrade and played well, one reason the Steelers felt comfortable in dealing Dotson. His strongest grade was an 84.0 in pass blocking (PBLK) including no pressures allowed, and have really enjoyed him as a run blocker (75.7 RBLK) as well, which feels a bit low.
Good (70+ Grades):
Four players in this group, starting with tight end Pat Freiermuth (73.2, 23 snaps). He caught both of his targets for 31 yards, highlighted by a fantastic 25-yard explosive catch over the middle for a touchdown. Both catches went for first downs and also earned a 158.3 receiver rating. Ready for a big season from him.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph (73.0, 69 snaps) was the highest graded player with above the mean snaps. His 81.2 run grade aided this, with three runs for 30 yards (two 10+ yarders), compared to a 65.4 passing grade. He went 15/26 (57.7%), 199 yards, 7.7 YPA, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Rudolph also had three BTT but one TWP, three drops from receivers, sacked three times, ten first downs, and a 94.9 passer rating.
Right guard James Daniels (71.7, 17 snaps) didn’t play in the preseason finale, and had a strong 82.8 PBLK grade (no pressures), and a 65.8 RBLK grade. Left tackle Dan Moore (70.1, 36 snaps) had 73.3 PBLK (one pressure) and 66.8 RBLK grades. Thought both players had good preseason showings, and the latter more ready to start over rookie first rounder Broderick Jones (58.8). He had a better preseason than that grade in my opinion, gaining needed experience and led the offense in snaps (141).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here, starting with right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (49.3, 28 snaps). Thought he played much better in the season finale and as the preseason progressed, but a rough preseason opener when he allowed both of his pressures, bringing his overall grades down (58.3 RBLK, 28.4 PBLK).
Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (46.9, 76 snaps) had zero catches on two targets, including a drop. Guard William Dunkle and Tanner Morgan were among the players released Monday afternoon, expectedly.
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest graded defensive player was edge rusher Nick Herbig (92.5, 63 snaps). He put on a show, tying for the league lead with four combined sacks. Herbig also had six total pressures, five combined tackles, eight stops (failures for the offense), and a forced fumble (strip sack) which all tied or led the team. Also having no missed tackles was an encouraging aspect to his stellar preseason.
Fellow edge rusher T.J. Watt (92.3) played just 11 snaps, but was impactful as usual with a sack, two stops, and won as a pass rusher in limited action.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts just makes the list (90.0, 24 snaps). He wreaked havoc behind the line of scrimmage including a sack, and was also impactful in run defense. Roberts had five combined tackles four stops, allowed two catches on three targets for 13 yards (6.5 YPR) and only three in YAC. Very encouraging.
Great (80+ Grades):
Two players in this tier, starting with another edge rusher in Alex Highsmith (87.9, 24 snaps). He had two pressures, two tackles that both went for stops, and had an impressive breakup in pass coverage on his lone target, very nice preseason following his contract extension.
Safety Keanu Neal (88.0) was unavailable for the preseason opener, playing 20 snaps in the next two games. He provided two tackles (none missed), both going for stops, and no catches on two targets, rounding out the top five Steelers defenders.
Good (70+ Grades):
Six players here, starting with rookie defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (77.8, 48 snaps). He played two games on defense, grading well as a run defender (80.4), filling running lanes and providing three stops and a quarterback hit in his particularly encouraging preseason opener, and in totality had four combined tackles.
Edge rusher Markus Golden (77.5, 39 snaps) also played well for the strong position room. He provided a pressure, two tackles (one stop), with his impact felt more when watching the tape.
Cornerback Chris Wilcox (72.6, 61 snaps) had four tackles and his one target caught for eight yards with three in YAC. Practice squad possibility.
Defensive lineman Armon Watts (72.3, 62 snaps) is an interesting name before the 53-man roster deadline in a crowded position room. He graded best as a pass rusher (72.4) including five total pressures, but no sacks (missed one for sure), and had one tackle.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (71.1, 20 snaps) played the final two games, getting his feet wet and ready for the regular season. No stats to speak of, but you know what you’re getting here.
Edge rusher Quincy Roche (70.1, 65 snaps) rounds out this group. He had a particularly strong preseason finale, with a 93.7 pass rush grade, highlighted by a strip sack. In his two games played, he had six total pressures, four hurries which both tied for the team lead, a forced fumble (on his sack), three stops, but did miss a tackle. The room is crowded, but hoping he circles back to the practice squad.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Cornerback James Pierre (47.2) led the defense in snaps (115), but didn’t help his cause with his preseason play. He was picked on in coverage, targeted 14 times (most on the team), allowed 12 catches for 152 yards (12.7 YPR), 25% in YAC, one touchdown, and a 135.7 rating. Oof. Will be interesting to see if he survives roster cuts.
Edge rusher David Perales (45.1, 100 snaps) showed some things as a pass rusher, with two pressures and a QB hit, along with four combined tackles and one stop. He graded poorly with a 40.6 in run defense, and best case would likely be practice squad. Safety Damontae Kazee (41.7, 19 snaps) played the final two games, and did not show up from a stats perspective. His lowest individual grade was a 38.8 in coverage, but didn’t allow a catch per PFF.
Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (38.6, 46 snaps) played better than his grade in my opinion, particularly in the finale when he closed run lanes and made tackles. In three games, he had a batted pass, two tackles, both for stops and none missed. Felt similar with linebacker Cole Holcomb (38.2, 64 snaps). He played all three games, with his worst grade in run defense (29.6). Holcomb had five combined tackles (two stops) but one missed tackle, targeted five times, allowed three catches for 43 yards (14.3 YPR), 30.2% in YAC, had a pass breakup, and an 87.9 rating when targeted.
Defensive lineman Manny Jones (33.7, 58 snaps) and safety Jalen Elliott (32.9, 65 snaps) were among the Monday cuts, appropriately.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The only player to make this list was safety Kenny Robinson (90.0), an unexpected cut on Monday. He led the team in special teams snaps (34), and had two tackles. Hope he can circle back to the practice squad.
Great (80+ Grades):
Five players here. Rodney Williams just missed the excellent tier (89.9, 32 snaps) and tied for the team lead with three combined special teams tackles. Dez Fitzpatrick 88.2, 27 snaps) also played well, with two tackles. Curious cut on Monday was Tanner Muse (84.4, 31 snaps), with two combined tackles along with a week two performance on defense (90.4) that topped the team. The others were David Perales at 84.0 on 20 snaps (no tackles) and recently cut Jalen Elliott (82.4, 18 snaps).
Can’t wait to see which names can circle back to the practice squad.
Good (70+ Grades):
Four land in this group, starting with two locks due to their play on special teams: Miles Boykin (78.4, 16 snaps) including a downed punt and Miles Killebrew (76.7, 17 snaps) with a punt block and assisted tackle. The others were Connor Heyward (73.0, 13 snaps) and Nick Herbig (71.4, 24 snaps), great value to pair with their contributions on offense and defense, respectively.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players in this group. Trenton Thompson (48.7, 24 snaps) still remains, with no tackles and missed one as well, and Mark Robinson (43.5, 29 snaps) with a tackle, missed tackle, and a penalty.
STEELERS 2023 FULL PRESEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.