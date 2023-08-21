Steelers Vs Bills Game 2 Recap: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their encouraging preseason momentum going Saturday night, playing well in all three phases out of the gate, and coming out on top with a 27-15 victory. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.

Offense

Excellent (90 + Grades):

The highest PFF grade on offense and overall for the Steelers was running back Jaylen Warren (92.5), the only player to make the list this week. He played just two snaps, and it only needed one rush attempt to explode for a 62-yard triple explosive touchdown! He showed good vision to hit the hole, then getting to another gear and taking advantage of excellent collective blocking from the starting offensive line and a great block from wide receiver Diontae Johnson downfield.

Great (80+ Grades):

Tight end Pat Freiermuth had the second highest grade at 89.6, playing just seven snaps. He was targeted once, and also needed just one opportunity to provide a nice catch on an explosive 25-yard touchdown catch on the following drive on a great throw from quarterback Kenny Pickett. The latter happened to be the only other player in this group this week.

Pickett went 3-of-4 (all three completions for first downs), 43 yards, the explosive touchdown that PFF charted as a big time throw justly, no interceptions, and a 149.0 QBR in another great performance, with an 84.5 grade. His lone incompletion was a bit high to wide receiver Allen Robinson II, a throw on the run and contested well, but they found their connection the very next play for a nice third down conversion. The difference makers on the scoreboard on the first two drives of the game certainly got their deserved props in the grading, wasting no time which is very encouraging after slow starts to games in 2022. Great to see for the second week in a row.

Good (70+ Grades):

Four players landed in this tier this week, starting with tight end Connor Heyward (79.2). In his 18 snaps (six inline, three in the slot), the highlight was a short-yardage red-zone touchdown, playing with physicality off the ball and making the contested catch at the front of the end zone on third and goal just before halftime. So many encouraging elements to that play after the run game was unable to punch it in. Heyward’s other catch was on a short route on third and 20 and was up and down as a run blocker in my notes, for an understandably lower mark than his 2023 preseason debut.

After a drop off is Allen Robinson II (74.6), who played a limited five snaps, with his aforementioned third-down catch the highlight. He showed great awareness in zone coverage and held on to the catch despite a big hit, hope to see more of that. Fellow wide receiver George Pickens (73.6) also played limited snaps with six, getting wide open on an out route for the first down. Isaac Seumalo (73.3) had seven snaps with the starters short stint as well, and graded better in pass blocking (78.8), compared to 68.3 as a run blocker. This was even more true last game, a sentiment that aligns with my notes overall, though I seem to think his run blocking has been a bit better than his grades for what it’s worth.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

I definitely expected tackle Le’Raven Clark (49.8) to be in this list after playing 34 snaps this game. I noted him losing several reps as a pass blocker, including a quarterback hit, though PFF took more of an issue in the running game (61 PBLK grade, 41.2 RBLK grade), which I also had him on the losing side of. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is next (45.0) on 25 snaps. He did make a couple defenders miss, but none of them came in the run game (two catches, 18 yards), with nine carries for just 2 yards and an abysmal 2 yards that included three straight on the goal line before halftime.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph was off by his lonesome with the worst grade of the week (34.9) in 25 snaps. He went 5-of-7 for 52 yards, with all of his completions six air yards or less, and his yardage padded by the explosive 22-yard catch from running back Xazavian Valladay that was caught at the line of scrimmage. Rudolph didn’t have an interception but had a turnover-worthy play (near pick) on his final throw and third-down fail and noted a couple accuracy issues as well.

Defense

Excellent (90 + Grades):

Two Steelers defenders made the list this week. PFF’s highest-graded player was linebacker Tanner Muse (90.4) on 31 snaps. This feat was highlighted by his fumble recovery on edge rusher Nick Herbig’s strip sack, along with his four combined tackles which tied for the team lead. I particularly enjoyed a run stop for no gain where he worked encouragingly well off a block.

The other defender to make the list was edge rusher Alex Highsmith (90.3) on 11 snaps, which seemed safe when watching the game live. Consistent pass-rush push, two hurries highlighted by an extended play sack, both tackles were stops, and a fantastic coverage play against an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs.

Great (80+ Grades):

Five players landed in this tier, starting with linebacker Mark Robinson (87.1), the third-highest grade on 22 snaps. He was fared very well in coverage, which is very encouraging given his run-defense reputation. Tackling was very solid and deserves props, with two of his three tackles going for stops and hard hitting on display. Herbig’s 86.9 seemed a bit low, in my opinion, on 27 snaps, littering my game notes with wins, particularly as a pass rusher, including two pressures on a strip sack and impacting and incompletion, good plays in the run game, and both tackles went for stops.

Staying in the position room, T.J. Watt was next (82.2), winning around the edge with ease as we’re accustomed to, and had a stop on a run tackle in his eight snaps. Linebacker Elandon Roberts notched an 81.0 grade on 12 snaps. His best grade situationally was a 79.7 in run defense, with a great run fill in my notes. He played with no fear against opposing offensive lineman (though one went for a long run).

Markus Golden (80.3) rounds out the list this week and played very well in 15 snaps. Good push against the run and pass game, chasing down a screen, a run stop, and drew a holding penalty as well. So, the four locks for the depth chart at edge rusher all had 80-plus grades. Very impressed with their performance and hope the quality depth carries into the regular season after painful memories of lacking it in 2022.

Good (70+ Grades):

Seven players in this group, with six of the seven defensive backs. Slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan (76.7) played 14 snaps, highlighted by a fantastic interception where he blitzed, quickly reacted to sky up for the bat, and impressively pick it off himself. Cornerback Chris Wilcox (72.5) played 24 snaps, with a good 77.8 tackling grade and tying for the team lead with four tackles. Safety Keanu Neal (72.1) had 12 snaps, redirecting a run for a stop, and targeted once to no avail. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (71.7) played 13 snaps, a quiet game statistically, but enjoyed him holding the point of attack against the run with cornerback Levi Wallace getting the run stop.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (71.1) played 24 snaps, and though it was a gimme, made noise with an interception in his debut. He also had sticky coverage on Diggs that was encouraging to see even if he allowed the short catch. Elijah Riley stated a case for the slot cornerback position as well, tying Porter with a 71.1 grade on 16 snaps. This was highlighted by his interception in the red zone thanks to good coverage/tipped pass from linebacker Cole Holcomb, and a batted pass on a third down. He did allow a couple plays in coverage. Defensive lineman Montravius Adams (70.8) played 13 snaps, with a better outing than last week, including a hurry, but lacked impact as a tackler and in the run game.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Unfortunately, there were also seven players in this tier as well. First is edge rusher David Perales (48.0) on 30 snaps, with two short-gain run tackles, though he did miss a tackle opportunity and little pass rush impact. Cornerback Patrick Peterson’s Steelers debut could have been better, allowing two easy chunk catches from the Bills’ starting receivers (Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis) for 29 yards. That’s a bit concerning, so stay tuned. Safety Jalen Elliott (43.9) played 18 snaps, missing a tackle and allowing a touchdown in the front of the end zone. He did enjoy a nice open field tackle along with a run stop.

My only note on defensive lineman James Nyamwaya (43.8) was being blocked out on a run; he was absent statistically in 18 snaps. This was also true for safety Damontae Kazee (33.7) in 12 snaps, but thought this grade was a bit harsh, with on example tight coverage on Diggs. Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (30.5) had 18 snap opportunities, namely dinged for poor run defense that went for a touchdown in the red zone, but he had a combined run stop for 3 yards.

The lowest graded defender was linebacker Forrest Rhyne (24.7), playing nine snaps and looking like a boy among men in the fourth quarter. Two poor-coverage plays, allowing 40 yards (36 in YAC), and extremely late recognition on a two-point conversion run.

Special Teams:

Charts will come later when the sample size grows, with many players currently with the same snaps and grades, causing a messy visual. The table at the end of the article will have snap counts.

Good (70+ Grades):

Dez Fitzpatrick earned the highest special teams grade (79.5) on nine snaps, tackling a punt return that gained just 2 yards. Ranked second was Rodney Williams (77.3) on nine snaps, making another great play this week for a tackle. Kenny Robinson was graded third best at 75.7 on 11 snaps with a tackle as well. Muse makes this list too, with a 74.9 grade on 10 snaps. A familiar name from last season is Miles Boykin, who played 10 snaps. He played well as a gunner, including a downed punt at the 3-yard line. Rhyne was the final player in this tier, with a 73.6 grade and an assisted tackle on five snaps.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Pierre had a 49.3 on nine snaps, perhaps low considering I noted a good block on the Austin punt return. Kazee is next (46.5), playing six snaps and not making my notes. Same for Mark Robinson (46.4) on 11 snaps. Trenton Thompson’s 46.1 seems more justified with a missed tackle and played six snaps. Elijah Riley confusingly had the lowest special teams grade of 39.3 in the game, making two great tackles, but PFF charging him for a missed tackle.

Biggest Surprise:

No special teamers had grades above 80, which is crazy after their strong showing. Calvin Austin III had the double explosive 54-yard punt return but had a 61.8 punt return grade. Punter Pressley Harvin III pinned all his punts inside the 20-yard line but had 64.2 punt grade. Miles Killebrew had a punt block, 64.4 grade. Just to name a few.

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments!

STEELERS VS. BILLS PRESEASON WEEK 2 SNAPS & TOTAL PRESEASON SNAPS: