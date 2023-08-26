Steelers Vs. Falcons Preseason Game 3: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers put on another fantastic performance to close out their undefeated preseason, exceeding 20 points in all three games, and shutting out the Atlanta Falcons 24-0. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest PFF grade on offense and overall for Pittsburgh was quarterback Kenny Pickett (95.4). He had another spectacular performance, going 4-of-4 for 86 yards on 11 snaps, checking another box by leading a long opening drive with two explosive big-time-throws (BTT).
Great (80+ Grades):
The two players on this list were on the other end and make this list, starting with wide receiver George Pickens (88.0 grade, ten snaps) He made yet another highlight reel catch, a nice throw on the go route for a contested catch on the sideline for an explosive 35-yard gain to the one yard line on the opening scoring drive, along with a nice run block in my notes.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was the other (85.7, 11 snaps). Early in the drive they connected on a great 33-yarder where Johnson gained separation on the go route for the third down conversion.
Good (70+ Grades):
Six players land in this tier. Up first is guard Isaac Seumalo (79.1, 11 snaps). He had a nice game, clearing a huge lane on a 12-yard run, along with great blocks on two touchdown runs. He has looked great, and can’t wait to see him in the regular season.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph (78.9, 21 snaps) had a higher grade than his raw stats would indicate (3/7, 15 yards, and no touchdowns/interceptions), but two drops from receivers, and was pressured three times. One was a 16-yard BTT on a nice scramble drill for a third-and-15 conversion despite nearly being brought down by his facemask. Rudolph also converted a fourth and one on a quarterback sneak.
Next up is tight end Connor Heyward (75.9). His versatility was on display again, with seven of his eight total snaps at true running back. Heyward stacked another strong game, with a 16-yard diving catch, an eight-yard run for a first down and into the red zone, and a nice screen for 11 yards on third down. Heyward also made my notes with a solid pass block on his tight end snap.
Very encouraged by the running back performances, starting with Najee Harris (75.4, seven snaps). He looked good with two chunk plays, a 12-yard run and 16-yard catch, and punched in a red zone touchdown from the one-yard line.
Didn’t expect quarterback Tanner Morgan on this list (74.7, seven snaps). He went 1/4 for -4 yards with no touchdowns or picks, with that completion confusingly charted a BTT. Similar to Rudolph, two drops from receivers, and he was pressured twice.
Thought tackle Dan Moore (70.4, 19 snaps) had a good showing, playing both sides of the line and making my notes positively several times as a run blocker, but did allow pressure and was pushed back on another pass block.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Six players in this tier. The first is certainly debatable, tight end Zach Gentry (45.6, 30 snaps). Thought he fared well overall as a run blocker, but PFF graded him at 51.2. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (45.4, 35 snaps) was targeted twice with no catches and a drop.
Rookie tight end Darnell Washington (42.4, 18 snaps) was lower than I anticipated too, with several quality run blocks (though less consistent), but a 47.5 run block grade. Guard William Dunkle (39.9, 36 snaps) earned a respectable 78.2 PBLK grade, but 33.4 RBLK, which was low compared to my notes. Newly signed wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (37.7, 11 snaps) was targeted three times, but unable to come down with any (no drops).
The lowest grade on offense this week was tight end Rodney Williams (35.8) on 30 snaps. He had one catch for four yards, and also expected a better RBLK grade (47.8). Williams was charged with the only offensive penalty as well (12-men on the field).
Defense:
Excellent (90 + Grades):
The highest PFF grade on defense was edge rusher T.J. Watt (92.8), playing just three snaps. His presence was certainly felt with a sack, and setting the edge solidly for a run tackle for loss.
The second and final player to make this list was edge rusher Quincy Roche (92.1, 26 snaps). He had a great pass rush to win outside, then got his hand on the ball for the strip sack. Noted him with another pressure, but pancaked on a run as well. Late in the game, he had free backside pursuit to tackle a run for a third down stop.
Great (80+ Grades):
Three players in this tier. Safety Keanu Neal (88.0, eight snaps) had a couple nice plays, one on a run tackle for no gain, and also was in on a five yard catch and third down fail.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts (87.3, ten snaps) was extremely impactful in this one, particularly three straight plays on the opening drive. Blow up a run for a four-yard loss, dart into the backfield untouched for a sack, and provide a big hit for an incompletion on third down. Extremely impressive.
Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (81.2, 20 snaps) returned after not playing on defense last week. He had a couple nice pass rushes, along with closing a run lane for no gain.
Good (70+ Grades):
Seven defenders made this list, starting with Nick Herbig (78.8, 23 snaps). He was strong once again, highlighted by another sack (3.5 this preseason) and one in each game, wow. Herbig also showcased impressive speed off the snap getting two pressures, and made two tackles for stops (negative play for the offense), one on third down. Impact plays that hopefully continue.
Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (75.7, 12 snaps) was a bit higher than I expected. He had an assisted run tackle for a one-yard stop, but was quiet in my notes otherwise. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan (75.6, five snaps) had a reminiscent play to last week, coming on a nickel blitz and getting up to bat the pass incomplete.
Armon Watts (74.7, 21 snaps) had two pressures including a quarterback hit on the D-line, but his tackle was on a first down run and also missed a sack opportunity. Safety Tanner Muse (74.2, 31) made several tackles (five combined), highlighted by stopping a one-yard catch.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall (71.1, 18 snaps) provided a hurry and had a tackle for a run stop, but was washed and allowed a conversion against the run (59.7 RDEF grade). I expected the final player in this tier to be higher, linebacker Kwon Alexander (70.1, 17 snaps). He had a couple nice run stops, going for no gain and two yards, along with two coverage tackles, the longest going for six yards.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just four with below 50 grades on defense. Defensive lineman Manny Jones (46.5, 17 snaps) did have a quarterback hit, but struggled in run defense in my notes. Cornerback James Pierre (45.0, 27 snaps) was picked on in this game, allowing four successful chunk catches, three of which came on consecutive plays, tackling two quickly but allowed two third down conversions.
Linebacker Mark Robinson this low (29.7, 23 snaps). He provided a big play, meeting the running back carry at three yards and stripping him for the forced fumble leading to a turnover, and four combined tackles, one covering ground to make the open field play in coverage. He allowed three catches on four targets for 36 yards and only one stop (29.3 coverage grade).
The lowest grade on offense this week was defensive lineman James Nyamwaya (29.2, eight snaps). Late in the game he tackled a three-yard scramble, but was poor in run defense in his opportunities.
Special Teams:
Charts will come in later in my full preseason recap, with many players having the same snaps and grades per game, causing a messy visual. The table at the end of the article will have snap counts.
No players had 90+ grades.
Great (80+ Grades):
Two players in this tier. Kenny Robinson earned the highest grade (83.4, 11 snaps) and provided a tackle on a 19-yard kickoff return. A familiar name was the other, Miles Killebrew (81.9, seven snaps).
Good (70+ Grades):
Six players here. Dez Fitzpatrick (78.8, seven snaps) downed a punt on the three-yard line and pushed a 23-yard kick return out of bounds. Madre Harper (78.1, four snaps) had a nice punt return tackle of only eight yards. Next was Jalen Elliott (74.6, seven snaps). Sullivan (71.2, six snaps) had a good block on Calvin Austin’s explosive 21-yard punt return. Miles Boykin (70.7, six snaps) provided a block on Austin’s next 14-yard punt return, with the latter providing value again, along with another 12-yarder along the sideline, but doesn’t earn an accurate grade (63.5). Williams (70.0, nine snaps) just makes the cut, and also had a good block on the explosive punt return.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two players had below 50 grades, long snapper Rex Sunahara (46.5, four snaps), and Mark Robinson (45.5, 11 snaps). The latter had a missed tackle in kickoff coverage, an illegal block penalty on the opening kickoff, but did combine for a tackle as well.
Biggest Surprise:
Lack of run game props. Running backs Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland each had touchdowns, including the starting offensive line deserving more props, who I thought all played better to close the preseason particularly as run blockers.
STEELERS VS. FALCONS PRESEASON WEEK 3 SNAPS & TOTAL PRESEASON SNAPS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.