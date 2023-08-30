Tracker: Former Steelers Signed To Other NFL Practice Squads

With 53-man roster cutdown day happening on Tuesday, NFL teams are filling out their practice squads today. Here are former Steelers who have signed to practice squads across the league so far. This tracker will be updated throughout the day.
RB Xazavian Valladay – New York Jets
Valladay signed with Pittsburgh on Aug. 15 and played in two preseason games with the team. The undrafted free agent out of Arizona State also spent time with the Houston Texans. Now, he’ll look to make his way onto a new-look New York Jets roster led by Aaron Rodgers with a start on their practice squad.
WR Matthew Sexton – Atlanta Falcons