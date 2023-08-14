Steelers Sign CB Lavert Hill, Waive CB Isaiah Dunn, Place CB Duke Dawson On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Lavert Hill today, the team announced. In a corresponding move, they waived CB Isaiah Dunn and placed CB Duke Dawson on Injured Reserve. The two moves are likely due to the reported signing of CB Nevelle Clarke. As a vested veteran, Dawson went straight to Pittsburgh’s IR and did not need to be waived/injured.

Hill played for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, and the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Michigan alum has also spent time with an extensive list of NFL teams. Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 season, and has also been with the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

While he’s never registered an NFL snap, he made the All-XFL team with St. Louis, during a season in which he recorded 25 tackles and two interceptions. He was also a standout performer in college, a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and third-team All-American his senior year. He finished his college career with 56 tackles, six interceptions and 20 passes defensed.

The injuries to Dawson during the team’s preseason opener Friday and Dunn in practice yesterday led to the team needing more corners. Hence the addition of two today. Hill did receive a Combine invite after his impressive career at Michigan, but has yet to play well enough to find a true NFL home. He’ll have an opportunity with the Steelers as they close out camp this week and have two preseason games left, the next one coming on Saturday at home against the Buffalo Bills.