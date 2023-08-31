Steelers Officially Sign Four More Players To Their Practice Squad

In addition to officially announcing the signing of CB Desmond King II, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signings of four more players to their practice squad. The four are WR Simi Fehoko, OG Joey Fisher, OT Kellen Diesch, and DB Josiah Scott.

We have signed CB Desmond King II and added four players to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/tS4n8lEBeR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 31, 2023

King has been signed to a one-year deal. The four practice squad signings have all been previously reported either by other media outlets or by players on their social media channels.

Fehoko (6037, 222 pounds) is the cousin of Steelers NT Breiden Fehoko, signed to the team’s practice squad yesterday. A height/weight/speed wideout from Stanford, Simi was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He caught just three passes over his two years with the team and missed the latter half of 2022 due to a shoulder injury.

Fisher (6041, 296 pounds) is an undrafted free agent from Shepherd. A tackle in college, he’s known for his strength – 40 reps on the bench press – and toughness. He spent time this summer with the San Francisco 49ers, who the Steelers will play in Week One.

Diesch (6071, 303 pounds) is a tall and athletic tackle who began his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Arizona State. He was with the Chicago Bears earlier this year. A lack of length and power are the biggest knocks in his game.

Scott (5092, 185 pounds) was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s appeared in 35 games, spending last year in Philadelphia, with 49 career tackles with two interceptions.

With the four signings, the Steelers now have 13 players on their 16-man practice squad with three more spots to fill. They’ll round out the group in the coming days. You can see the complete practice squad list by visiting our updated tracker.