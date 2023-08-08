‘Sky’s The Limit’: Allen Robinson II Aiming To Get George Pickens To Focus On Details

Entering his second season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has all the tools necessary to be an elite-level wide receiver in the NFL, that much is certain.

But the physical tools and traits only go so far in the NFL game. Everyone is great at this level, so it comes down to little details that separates the good from the great.

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II, acquired via trade this offseason, is aiming to help Pickens — his roommate at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe — focus on the little details within the game in hopes of helping him unlock his vast potential.

Speaking with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz Monday for his podcast “Breakfast with Benz,” Robinson stated that it’s all about the attention to details for Pickens.

“I think just the amount of detail and the amount of being cognitive of something to get better at each and every day. I think that when you are finding things to get better at you kind of instill that consistency in yourself. And George is already a consistent guy, but I think the sky is such the limit for him,” Robinson said to Benz, according to audio via the podcast. “It’s however far he wants to push this thing and take this thing. The sky is the limit for him. So for me, just always trying to give him something to think about from a mentality standpoint that’s on the field and off the field as far as how he can continue to unlock and, and untap whatever that potential is.”

Based on his overall physical traits — height, weight, speed with incredible hands — the sky is the limit for Pickens. The former Georgia star and second-round pick (11th wide receiver drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft) burst onto the scene last season for the Steelers and showed what his potential is at the position.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was a contested-catch monster, a physical specimen who dominated cornerbacks in the run and pass game and really brought a swagger to the offense that lacked explosive plays and an attitude.

Good players can’t lean on past successes though. Pickens knows that, which is why he went to work this offseason aiming to improve his route running and ability to create separation, two things that were considered negatives to his game as a rookie. So far in training camp, he’s seemingly getting better as a route runner and, as Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora has noted throughout training camp, is doing the little things right and is creating more separation early on.

That’s a great development for the Steelers.

Rooming with Robinson will help Pickens from a study and recovery standpoint, too, which again are the little details that make players great. The sky is undoubtedly the limit for Pickens.