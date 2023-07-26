Teach Me Your Ways: Mike Tomlin Furthering Football Education Of George Pickens With Camp Roommate Pairing

When the Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, it’s an ode to the old-school way things used to be — from the travel away from the team facility to a remote location, to being back in college dorms.

Head coach Mike Tomlin also uses the three weeks in Latrobe as a way to pull some strings, push buttons and create lasting relationships among teammates through roommate pairings.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko, Tomlin did it again this summer, pairing burgeoning second-year star wide receiver George Pickens with veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

With Robinson serving as sort of a role model for Pickens as far as play style and how to conduct oneself off the field as a professional, it’s not surprise that Tomlin paired the two big, physical receivers together in hopes of not only pushing each other but also creating a unique bond that will serve both well this season and moving forward in their NFL careers.

Following the acquisition of Robinson via trade from the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft for a swap of seventh-round draft picks, Robinson and Pickens have struck up a mentor-mentee relationship and have really become close in a short time. Dating back to OTAs, Pickens stated that he and Robinson were just always talking shop.

“When I talk to Allen it’s always about football,” Pickens told reporters in in late May. “[He’s helped me with] the ins and outs, just the different ways of the game, different coverages… how to attack it, whether a guy is in man or trailing you, that’s the type of stuff I ask Allen about.”

Tomlin hopes that continues within the confines of Saint Vincent College these next few weeks, especially ahead of what’s shaping up to be a potentially huge second season in the NFL for Pickens.

Robinson can attest to just how important this sophomore campaign is for Pickens. As a Day Two pick in the draft himself back in 2014 NFL Draft coming out of Penn State, Robinson posted solid but not spectacular numbers in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, in Year Two, he posted a whopping 1,400 yards and even led the NFL in touchdown catches with 14. At 22 years old, he was even selected to the Pro Bowl that season.

Not only will Robinson be able to help Pickens withstand the pressure and overall demands of impending stardom as a pass catcher. He’ll also help him develop further as a receiver, from a route runner to an overall technician at the position where Robinson has spent the last 10 seasons.

While some may view Robinson as over the hill, his value isn’t just as a mentor. Robinson isn’t as far removed from elite play as some may think. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Bears in 2019 and 2020, catching passes from current Steelers backup Mitch Trubisky. He had a down year in 2021 before heading to the Rams for the 2022 season. Struggles plagued him again last season, with many pointing out how little Matthew Stafford was looking to get him the ball. He’ll look to bounce back for the Steelers this season in a fairly low-pressure environment.

And he’ll look to do so while helping provide leadership and an overall mentorship to a player the Steelers have invested heavily in with Pickens.