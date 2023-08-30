Report: Steelers Signing OG Joey Fisher To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to bolster their offensive line depth. According to Athletic reporter Matt Barrows, the Steelers are signing OG Joey Fisher to their practice squad.

Fisher, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Shepherd, is considered a tough and mauling run blocker. In our pre-draft scouting report, Tom Mead concluded by writing:

“Fisher has good balance and pad level in his pass sets. He has patience with his hands, uses them independently and shows good timing and quickness on punches and chops. He has a good anchor, reacts well to inside counters and good mental processing on stunts and twists. In the run game, he was best in power/gap runs where he could use his play strength, sustain and leg drive to move defenders. He has the agility and athleticism to pull, fold and lead on screens.

Areas to improve include getting more depth to handle speed rushes and counters to his right. Consistency with hand placement inside the defender to not expose his chest will be beneficial. Identifying his target on screens and improving his quickness to get across the face of the defender on the back side of runs would also be helpful.”

He was praised for his toughness and playing through injury during the All-Star circuit process.

Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy shared this thread on Fisher, noting he played in the NFLPA game despite getting a last-second invite to the more marquee Senior Bowl. He broke his hand at the NFLPA game and couldn’t participate at the Senior Bowl but still worked out at his Pro Day.

Here’s DII sleeper Shepherd OL Joey Fisher’s story. At a time when loyalty & competitiveness are on decline, @JoeyFisher76 is a throwback. We called him up on Thursday prior to @seniorbowl. Rather than bail on @NFLPABowl, he honored his commitment and played in that game.🧵 1/3 pic.twitter.com/YJIIasCuvS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 28, 2023

One of the top Combine snubs, Fisher put up 40 reps at his Pro Day, one of the top marks of any draft-eligible player. He also impressed with his athleticism. Measuring in at 6041, 296 pounds, he ran a 5.03 40 with a 32-inch vertical. With 32-inch arms, he kicked inside at the NFL level after playing tackle at Shepherd.

He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers during the summer before being waived. Of course, the Steelers play the 49ers in Week One. Fisher is the second outside offensive lineman to be reportedly signed by the team, joining OT Kellen Diesch. Follow our updating practice squad tracker here.