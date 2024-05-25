Bleacher Report Thinks Steelers Should Sign Veteran Center Nick Gates

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers focused on the offensive line, drafting three offensive linemen with their seven picks. Despite this focus in the draft, some analysts still believe the Steelers need more help on the offensive line. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote an article discussing one move each team still needs to make, and he believes the Steelers still need to add to their offensive line by signing free agent OL Nick Gates.

“With three out of five projected starting offensive linemen still on rookie contracts, the Steelers are pretty young in the trenches, so it couldn’t hurt to add a veteran,” wrote Holder. “Building on that, Zach Frazier is penciled in as the team’s starting center and Frazier is coming off a late-season leg injury last fall. Gates could serve as an insurance policy if the team wants to ease Frazier in, and the five-year veteran has experience playing all three interior offensive line positions in the NFL. He could at least be a decent backup option for the team.”

More offensive line depth would not be a bad thing for Pittsburgh, especially at center, where the Steelers do not have a true center behind Frazier. Their number one backup is likely G Nate Herbig, but Herbig does not have much experience playing center. God forbid Frazier gets hurt. Having a player with center experience behind him would be nice instead of forcing Herbig to play there with little experience.

Gates can play center, but he has also played all over the interior offensive line, meaning if the Steelers do sign him, he would be an easy player to dress as he can slot into anywhere on the offensive line. However, with Herbig and the drafting of G Mason McCormick, the backup guard spots are likely filled out. That would leave the only need on the offensive line at center. While I am not a huge fan of Herbig being the backup center, throughout the entire offseason, the Steelers made it sound like they would be ok with it. This means that signing Gates would be a bit of an odd move given other needs on the team, like at wide receiver.

Despite making some signings and drafting Michigan WR Roman Wilson in the third round, the Steelers still need help at wide receiver. After WR George Pickens, the Steelers wide receiver room is filled with unproven talent or NFL journeymen. The Steelers need another wide receiver with consistent NFL production. The dream of trading for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is likely dead, but the Steelers should still try and make another move at some point. For who? I don’t know, but the team cannot have Wilson as their WR2 before he has even taken a snap in the NFL.

If the Steelers signed Nick Gates, it would not be a bad move by any means, but the team needs help at wide receiver. Pickens is a great receiver, but he cannot be the Steelers’ only proven threat entering Week One.