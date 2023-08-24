Report: Patriots Host Former Steelers DE Chris Wormley For A Workout

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ DE Chris Wormley is continuing his Northeast tour. After making a stop in New Jersey with the New York Giants, Wormley has headed north to Foxborough. According to beat writer Mike Reiss, Wormley held a workout with the New England Patriots today.

His visit with the Giants came on August 7.

Wormely, a third round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, was traded to Pittsburgh during the 2020 season. He appeared in 41 games for the Steelers, starting 16 games, with 8.5 sacks. Wormely suffered a torn ACL against the Ravens late last season, knocking him out for the rest of the year. A pending free agent, he was not brought back by Pittsburgh and has spent the offseason trying to get healthy.

During the offseason in Dave Bryan’s free agency primer, he wrote the following on Wormley:

“Unfortunately for Wormley he sustained an ACL injury in Week 14 of the regular season and that landed him on the Reserve/Injured list the following week. He has since had successful knee surgery but still might not be ready for action again until well after NFL training camps get underway in the summer. Prior to him sustaining his injury, Wormley registered 29 total tackles in 338 defensive snaps played. He was credited with half a sack, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble in the 13 games he played in.”

Pittsburgh moved on and added veteran DL Armon Watts as a replacement along with second-year DL DeMarvin Leal and third-year player Isaiahh Loudermilk. The Steelers’ d-line has been competitive all summer, making for tough roster cuts on Tuesday.

Now 29, he’ll try to latch on with a team for the start of the regular season. In his career, Wormley has appeared in 80 games, making 142 tackles with 11 sacks. We’ll update you if he signs.