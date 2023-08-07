Former Steelers DL Chris Wormley Visiting Giants Monday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers DL Chris Wormley has rehabbed his torn ACL for months. Now, he’s looking for a new home. According to New York Giants beat writer Dan Duggan, Wormley is visiting the Giants Monday.

Veteran DL Chris Wormley is visiting the Giants today, per source. Seventh-year veteran with 31 career starts spent his first three seasons with Wink Martindale in Baltimore. He set a career high with seven sacks for the Steelers in 2021. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 7, 2023

Wormley is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, ending his 2022 season. A third-round pick of the Ravens in 2017, Baltimore traded him to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2020 season. As part of the deal, the Ravens sent a seventh-round pick while the Steelers sent a fifth-rounder in return. Pittsburgh re-signed Wormley to a two-year deal after the 2020 season.

As Duggan notes, Wormley’s best year came in 2021, recording seven sacks while starting 14 games. In 2022, he served as a rotational player behind Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi before going down with his injury. He became a free agent this March and this is his first known visit.

For his career, Wormley has appeared in 80 games, starting 31 of them, and registering 142 tackles (14 for a loss) with 11 sacks. In Pittsburgh, he possessed prototypical size to play defensive end, making him an attractive candidate when the Ravens were shopping him and leading to a relatively rare inter-division trade.

Duggan also notes Wormley’s connection to Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale, who was Wormley’s defensive coordinator in Baltimore. We’ll update this post if Wormley signs. Should he put pen to paper, he’ll become the second Steelers’ 2022 free agent to sign with the Giants, joining C J.C. Hassenauer, though he was recently lost for the year due to a torn tricep.