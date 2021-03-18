Report: Steelers Re-Sign DL Chris Wormley To Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing yet another one of their free agent defensive players and this time it is defensive end Chris Wormley, per Jordan Strack, Sports Director at WTOL-TV. It’s reportedly a two-year deal for Wormley, who became an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

Chris Wormley is re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a 2-year deal, I’m told. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 18, 2021

The Steelers acquired Wormley from the Baltimore Ravens via an offseason trade about a full year ago and part of that deal was inheriting his $2.133 million salary for 2020. Wormley missed three games in his first season with the Steelers due to a knee injury and that played a big part in him logging just 148 regular season defensive snaps and just 23 special teams snaps. He did play in the Steelers playoff loss to the Browns and logged 16 defensive snaps and four more on special teams in that contest. In total, Wormley registered just eight total regular season tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hits.

With the Steelers already losing defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in free agency these past few days, it was imperative that Wormley be re-signed and on the cheap as well. That has now happened and Wormley, who seemed to come on some in 2020 after returning from his knee injury, will now help provide some experienced depth for the Steelers on the defensive line in 2021.

Wormley, a former third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Michigan, started seven games for Baltimore in 2019. He recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks that season and then was given a restricted tender before the Steelers traded for him.