Post-Preseason Finale Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially closed the book on their 2023 preseason, finishing up last night against the Atlanta Falcons. Now, the team will prepare for cutdowns that must be made by Aug. 29 at 4 PM/EST when the team – along with the other 31 clubs – must trim their rosters down from 90 to 53. We’ll be here to cover whatever happens over what should be a busy week.

1 – If you had to guess one surprise cut, which Steeler would it be?

2 – Should the Steelers add any outsider to the 53-man roster over the next week, and if so, what position will it be?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, one being least confident, 10 being most confident, how confident are you in the Steelers offense after watching the preseason?

4 – Name the odd man out of these defensive linemen: Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Breiden Fehoko, and Armon Watts.

5 – If Kenny Pickett becomes a top-10 NFL QB, can the Steelers win a Super Bowl with him?

Recap of 2023 Second Preseason Game Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Note: whomever wins the preseason contest is eligible to win a Steelers Depot polo.

Question 1: Pittsburgh buffaloed the Bills 27-15. Sixteen of 19 Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point.

Question 2: Joey Porter Jr. played 24 snaps and made his first NFL interception. Kudos to Peter Petersen, who was the only respondent to peg this question. He answered the first four questions correctly.

Question 3: Anthony McFarland Jr. only returned the opening kickoff 19 yards from five yards deep in his end zone. That was his only return. No one predicted he would return a kickoff for 30-plus yards.

Question 4: Calvin Austin III caught one of three targets for 12 yards. But he returned a punt 54 yards to set up the Steelers’ second score. Fourteen of 19 respondents correctly predicted that Austin would make a play of 25 or more yards.

Question 5: Tossing out responses like Matt Canada running from fans angry about his play-calling, respondents named nine Steelers other than Calvin Austin III who would be the fastest in a 40-yard dash. Teams don’t have competitions like this anymore to avoid injuries. Anthony McFarland Jr. was the favorite with six votes followed by George Pickens with four. But here are the 40 times I could find from their Combine or college pro days:

Greg Bell 4.63

Chandon Sullivan 4.60

James Pierre 4.59

Damontae Kazee 4.54

George Pickens 4.47

Minkah Fitzpatrick 4.46

Anthony McFarland Jr. 4.44

Daniel Chisena 4.32

Patrick Peterson 4.31

Of course, age and equipment can slow players down. But this is how they compared coming out of college.

Eight players voted as the slowest. Breiden Fehoko edged out Nate Herbig, five votes to four, to win the race of perceived sluggishness:

Kendrick Green 4.89

Mason Rudolph 4.90

Pressley Harvin III 4.95

Cam Heyward 4.95

Ryan McCollum 5.41

Nate Herbig 5.41

William Dunkle 5.44

Brieden Fehoko Unknown

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Beat Tampa Bay? Joey Porter Jr. Snaps McFarland KR 30+ Yards? Austin 25+ Yard Play? Fastest Steeler SD Consensus YES 26 NO YES McFarland Correct Answers YES 24 NO YES Your Call

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. We are getting close to the regular season!

NAME total FlaFan47 29 Chris92021 26 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 23 Ted Webb 22 Steven Small 21 Steelers D 21 Ratsotex 20 Beaver Falls Hosiery 18 Wes Lee 18 newguy68 16 Peter-Petersen 15 ginko18 12 hoptown 12 Lucky Beagle 11

13 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Pre-OTA Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers quarterbacks on the roster (and in that order) for Week One? Pre-OTA Which quarterback will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph? Memorial Day Who is the favorite to be the No. 3 running back of the players currently on the Steelers’ roster? June First Who will be Pittsburgh’s backup center to start the season? Minicamp Who is more likely to make the 53-man roster: DB Elijah Riley or S Tre Norwood? 1st Camp Weekend Pick one draft pick who won’t make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. 1st Camp Weekend Will Kevin Dotson make Pittsburgh’s Week One roster? HoF Game How many offensive snaps does fourth-string QB Tanner Morgan take across the Steelers’ three preseason games?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.

***IMPORTANT***

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fourth year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular-season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie-breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 8, 2023, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses, they are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.