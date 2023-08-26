Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh ‘Goose Eggs’ Atlanta

Watching on Television

Hooray. The Steelers preseason game broadcast in Maryland. So, I got to enjoy watching the game on television from the comfort of my couch.

The only problem was the Falcons broadcast team and NFL Network coverage was horrible. At one point, they cut to Falcons owner Arthur Blank who talked for well over five minutes nonstop. When watching a football game, I want to see the players play. Not watch the owner talk. Later, the broadcast team resorted to showing staff wearing fake mustaches and stuffing their faces with candy.

Offense Performs as Expected Against Backups

Mike Tomlin played the first team offense and defense. Atlanta opted not to play their starters. But the Steelers did not play down to their competition. Kenny Pickett led two touchdown drives to start the game. Two beautiful passes. One 33-yarder to Diontae Johnson.

Then a 35 yard pass with an insane catch by George Pickens by the goal line. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren continue to be a good one-two punch. Each scoring a touchdown on the ground.

Mitch Trubisky came in on the Steelers third possession. Connor Heyward made a diving catch for 16 yards. Ant McFarland gained the corner and raced for 31 yards. The drive stalled at the 11-yard line when Trubisky took a sack. But Steelers up 17-0. Trubisky aided by two Atlanta defensive pass interference penalties on third down. The last gave Pittsburgh a first and goal at the five. McFarland impressive cutback run to extend over the goal line.

Defense Completes a Shutout

The defense also shined completing a shutout against Atlanta. T.J. Watt sacked Taylor Heinicke on the Falcons second offensive play. Elandon Roberts tackled a runner for a four yard loss on the first. Later in the second quarter, Elandon Roberts blitzed up the middle to sack the quarterback. Atlanta did threaten to score to start the second half when Trenton Thompson penalized for unnecessary roughness to extend that drive. But he hit the receiver with his shoulder while he was still inbounds. The penalty nonsensical to me. But Mark Robinson blew up the running back with Joey Porter in support. The ball squirted loose, and an alert Kenny Robinson recovered the ball to preserve the shutout.

T.J. Watt is so back 💪 pic.twitter.com/h0FzevRLVh — PFF (@PFF) August 24, 2023

Markus Golden does not get mentioned too often. But check him out:

Markus Golden (LOLB, #54) has been throwing OTs out of the club the last two weeks. Steelers EDGE group is deep! pic.twitter.com/OKxPzPjLLV — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 24, 2023

Special Teams

Kevin Robinson, Mark Robinson, Elijah Riley, and Desmond Fitzpatrick all in on tackles that kept kickoff returners behind the 25. B.T. Potter missed wide left on a 43-yard field goal attempt. Pressley Harvin punted a short 35 yarder caught and downed at the three by Desmond Fitzpatrick. Braden Mann punted impressively averaging 49 yards and all three inside the 20. McFarland returned the opening kickoff 24 yards from deep in the endzone. But the illegal block by Mark Robinson brought it back. Those will be fair caught in the regular season. McFarland showed the ability to return. Calvin Austin returned four punts averaging 13.3 yards a return. He’ll be dangerous.

Position Battles

Jonathan Heitritter identified five position battles to watch in the Steelers final preseason game. Here is how it played out.

At safety, Kenny Robinson outperformed Elijah Riley and Tre Norwood with three tackles and a fumble recovery. Riley and Norwood each chipped in a tackle but did not flash on the screen. Even though Norwood has made the roster the past two seasons, I do not think he makes the 53-man roster. It just might be Riley’s versatility to play safety and cornerback that edges him over Kenny Robinson who should be a strong practice squad candidate.

At cornerback, James Pierre in on four tackles. But his coverage seemed poor. He might have given Chandon Sullivan an edge if they decided to keep only five corners. The aforementioned Riley listed as a safety on the roster but can play cornerback as well. The Steelers put a premium on position flexibility over the “one-trick ponies”.

On Defensive Line, Armon Watts showed the ability to pressure the quarterback. Is it enough to supplant Isaiahh Loudermilk or even Montravius Adams in a youth movement?

Kendrick Green played both center and guard. He started at right guard and was serviceable on the two scoring drives. He snapped to Mitch Trubisky and no muffs. Nate Herbig did not play.

At inside linebacker, Mark Robinson locked up the fourth position if there was any doubt. Nick Kwiatkoski played after missing the Buffalo game. But don’t think he did enough to supplant Tanner Muse as fifth inside linebacker.

Versatility and Availability

Just six Steelers did not play compared to 36 Falcons who did not dress. Larry Ogunjobi, Cam Heyward, and James Daniels are locks to make the 53-man roster. Nate Herbig is probable. OLB Kuony Deng who was just signed has no chance. Kevin Dotson who is nursing a hurt shoulder may have opened the room for Kendrick Green or Dylan Cook who played some guard from his usual tackle position. Versatility and availability are two excellent qualities to increase the odds of sticking around. Dotson showed neither tonight.

17-game season

2023 is the third 17-game season for the NFL. The league has made many efforts to support parity in the league such as the salary cap, uniform practice restrictions, draft and waiver order based on records. But a season with an odd number of games is inherently unbalanced since half the teams will have one more home game than the other half. Soon, the NFL will seek to go to an even number of games during the regular season.

If the league goes to an 18-game season then we may see only two preseason games. Supporters point out that preseason games don’t matter and just risk injury to star players and established starters. Two more regular season games will increase revenues and hence pay to the players. Most people I talk to are in favor of this scheme. More games for fantasy football leagues, more games to gamble on, more games “that matter” to watch.

I’m among the minority who prefer the NFL to go back to a 16-game season. I don’t know any sport where coaches agree that less practice improves performance. I also believe preseason games do matter. I loved when Mike Tomlin said, “If we’re going to box, we have to spar.” You cannot replicate the intensity and game situations in practice. Even with another team. As a former semipro football player related to me, “Imagine if you sit on your couch all summer, then go out to play a pick-up basketball game. You’re likely to get some soft-tissue injury.” Same with contact, you need to build up contact gradually and accustom the body to hitting before going full tilt in the regular season.

Football a Team Sport

Football is truly a team sport. While much depends on one-on-one matchups. The offensive line, the defensive front seven, and secondary must coordinate their movements and communications. No better setting than a game environment to refine it and identify any issues.

Another reason preseason games are important, is it gives the best environment to evaluate the talent of marginal players to identify who to keep on the roster, sign to the practice squad or cut ties with.

Finally, a 16-game season inherently reduces the number of injuries. Some say that there are as many injuries in a preseason game as in a regular season game. The difference being, is that the risk of injury is spread to over 90 players versus 53. Plus, your stars and established starters play many more snaps in the regular season than the preseason. This means an increased chance that a star will be unavailable in the playoffs in a longer season format.

Of course, money will trump all these arguments. I believe it is inevitable that the NFL will introduce an 18-game season soon. They will continue to preach to player safety and penalize players for hitting too hard even for hits to the chest such as Kwon Alexander’s tackle in the Tampa game. Fans will soak it up. Not even realizing that they are now spending more money on a watered-down product.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us posted on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Thread. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 707 comments in the first half. Another 215 added in the second half. Here are the “best comments” of the game. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

Bulldog101 rewarded with the best comment of the game by noting, “Watching NFL+ and the ATL announcers won’t shut their mouths about “Ones vs. twos and threes”, as if they scripted this mantra to protect the Falcons sensitivities about being losers. Disgusting.”

Mark Malone got support for the preseason; I think. “Hour to kickoff. Upvote if you love the preseason!” Six Ring Circus replied, “Only because it’s the bridge between the draft, OTAs and football that actually counts….”

Monkey’s Uncle liked the inside linebacker play. “Things to be thankful for: not having to watch replays of Devin Bush doing absolutely nothing.”

Nelsonator762 was more direct, “Our ILB room makes me happy.”

FranchisePunter saw some positive in Kendrick Green contributions to the team. “In all fairness to Green, he has been invaluable the last few years in teaching our qbs how to throw with a man in your face, as well as tutoring our rbs on how to make the first man miss behind the line of scrimmage.”

Interest tailed off in the second half as the national and local Atlanta broadcasters steered away from the game. Nelsonator762 had the best comment of the second half. “Say what you want about the Steelers broadcast, but Charlie and Bob stay professional and talk about everyone throughout the whole game.”

I hope you all enjoy the Steelers Depot Live Update and Discussion threads this year. Keep it interactive!

CONCLUSIONS

A recent expression by Mike Tomlin is to “make routine plays routinely.” Similarly, a first team offense and defense should outplay another team’s backups routinely. The Steelers certainly accomplished that without any apparent injuries.

Now we have a 17 day layover until opening day. Will the Steelers gather rust, or will the extra time get them off to a healthy start with a well prepared gameplan to take on the San Francisco 49ers on September 10? I can’t wait to find out. Here We Go.

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to offer a music selection. September and the regular season will soon be here. Hoping the Steelers fortunes do not see a cloudy day. Here is September performed by Earth, Wind, And Fire.