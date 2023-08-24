2023 Preseason Game 3 Steelers Vs Falcons Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

We are back for the final game before the start of the regular season and the Pittsburgh Steelers will soon take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Falcons. The new NFL schedule has a tradeoff, and teams with two away games in the preseason get that extra home game during the regular season since there are 17 total games on the schedule which is advantageous for the team this season.

The Falcons have already announced they plan to ‘park their starters’, and there is a gap week between the preseason and the start of the regular season, so it will be three long weeks in between when the Steelers’ starters play against another team’s starting unit. It feels a little disjointed, but I am sure teams appreciate having extra time to let offseason injuries heal.

If you are new to the Steelers Depot game thread, thank you for joining! Refresh the page throughout the game for live updates, interesting tweets, and video highlights. Also, be sure to scroll down to the bottom of the page where you can join the discussion with countless other fans of the team in real-time.

This is a big week for the backup centers. So far, nobody has really earned the job and the most likely candidate to be the backup (Nate Herbig) has been injured for a few weeks. The same is true for other positions, like the defensive line with multiple players fighting over the last roster spot or two. Breiden Fehoko, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravious Adams, and Armon Watts.

Among the 3 players with known injuries, Tre Norwood is in uniform and on the field during team stretch. Ogunjobi and Nate Herbig are not. T.J. Watt and Patrick Peterson are out there in uniform. No sign though of Cam Heyward & Minkah Fitzpatrick. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 24, 2023