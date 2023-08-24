Article

Steelers Vs. Falcons 2023 Week 3 Preseason Game: Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Preseason Week 3 Game

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000) • Atlanta, Ga.

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: KDKA-TV

Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (analysis), Missi Matthews (field reporter)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst), Max Starks (field reporter)

Odds Line: Falcons +4.5

Steelers Injured Players

S Tre Norwood (leg)
DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)
G Nate Herbig (shoulder)
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (shoulder)
G Kevin Dotson (shoulder)
DT Keeanu Benton (ankle)

Weather:

ATLANTA WEATHER

Game Release:

steelers_aug_24_2023_at_atlanta-falcons_weekly_release
