Pair Of Steelers OL Big Winners With Trade Of Kevin Dotson To Rams

Coming into the 2023 version of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, depth overall on the offensive line looked rather strong, at least at tackle and guard.

That depth, were everyone to stay healthy and play well overall, was going to make roster cuts and overall depth decisions on the 53-man roster a difficult one. As Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan likes to note though when it comes to depth battles, things have a funny way of working themselves out.

Things worked themselves out at guard on Sunday evening with the Steelers trading fourth-year guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of pick swaps in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Draft, clearing at least one roster spot in the process in the trenches offensively for the Black and Gold.

While losing Dotson is a bit of a tough blow to depth overall, considering the experience Dotson has at the NFL level, the move creates legitimate opportunities for a pair of young offensive linemen under position coach Pat Meyer, making them clear winners coming out of the trade.

Those linemen? Rookie Spencer Anderson and first-year lineman Dylan Cook.

Anderson is arguably the biggest beneficiary with the trade of Dotson as it clears not only a backup guard spot, but likely solidifies himself as one of the last linemen to make the 53-man roster overall. Anderson already had a strong case to make it as a backup center and fourth tackle based on his play in training camp and the preseason, but with his added experience at both guard positions in college and in the preseason, Anderson has carved out a clear role.

Watch the left side of the #Steelers OL on Anthony McFarland Jr.'s touchdown. Broderick Jones with great awareness to pick up the #Falcons DB shooting in late. Look at Spencer Anderson move a body out of the way, too. That's impressive. Anderson feels like a roster lock. pic.twitter.com/KUnAOoyIwm — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 25, 2023

He’s a piece that the Steelers very clearly liked enough to take a chance on in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They loved his versatility and overall experience, coupled with his size and athleticism. That gamble on the Maryland product has paid off so far as he’s coming off of a strong training camp overall.

In three preseason games, Anderson played 109 snaps for the Steelers, grading out at a 61.5 overall from Pro Football Focus. That includes a 84.0 pass blocking grade and a 51.7 run blocking grade. In total, Anderson played 54 snaps at left guard, five snaps at center, 25 snaps at right guard and 25 snaps at right tackle.

Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora gave Anderson a grade of ‘B-‘ in training camp, writing: “His play has been steady enough that he’s got a good chance to make the 53-man roster. He’s an obvious backup to begin his career but like Chris Hubbard, Matt Feiler, Trai Essex, and other Steelers, his versatility is worth keeping him around.”

Anderson is very reminiscent of Chris Hubbard, who carved out a long, successful NFL career.

Along with Anderson being a big winner coming out of the Dotson trade, so too is Cook, an undrafted free agent out of Montana that spent time in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Steelers in late May after being released by Tampa Bay.

Cook is a former high school quarterback that ultimately made the switch to offensive tackle in college, eventually leading to a shot in the NFL.

During his time with the Steelers, Cook went from one of the last offensive linemen on the roster to one of the more versatile guys that has gained trust and respect from coaches and teammates, getting more and more work as the summer has worn on.

Cook got early work against the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday with the second unit, slotting in at guard and playing rather well. In 101 snaps in the preseason, Cook graded out at a 66.2 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 61.5 in run blocking and a 71.3 in pass protection. In 40 pass blocking reps, Cook allowed just one pressure, per PFF.

In those 101 snaps, Cook saw four snaps at left tackle, 26 snaps at left guard, and 71 snaps at right tackle in the preseason.

Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora graded out Cook at an ‘A-‘ in training camp, calling him a real sleeper at the tackle position, and one that the Steelers might not be able to try and sneak onto the practice squad.

Really liking what the Steelers have in OL Dylan Cook (#60). OT for most of his career, getting LG reps late in camp. Perfect aggressive set against the 3T. DL doesn't even cross the LOS. Honestly someone I worry about losing to waiver claim given OL scarcity. pic.twitter.com/AdZVkCEiLq — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 26, 2023

With the trade of Dotson to the Rams, it clears a path for not only Anderson to lock himself in as the No. 8 offensive linemen, it also opens up a spot for Cook to be the No. 9 offensive lineman under Meyer, giving him two versatile, moldable pieces with work to work with in the trenches. That’s very enticing overall.

Funny how these things have a tendency to work themselves out, huh?