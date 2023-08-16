Article

NFL Executive VP: League Saw 52 Percent Decrease In Concussions At Positions Wearing Guardian Caps

Though the look is still strange in training camps and practices across the NFL landscape, the new Guardian Caps adorning helmets are doing what they were designed to do: increase player safety and decrease head injuries.

According to NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller, who oversees player health and safety, the league has seen a significant decrease in concussions for players at positions wearing the Guardian Caps, which are designed to provide a soft, padded outer shell to lessen blows. The Guardian Caps are essentially soft, clip-on pads for a helmet.

According to Miller, there has been a 52 percent decrease in concussions suffered by players at positions wearing Guardian Caps, compared to the concussion rate of players at the same positions over the last three years of training camps when Guardian Caps weren’t worn, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith reported Wednesday morning. 

Founded in Georgia by Erin and Lee Hanson, the Guardian Cap brings a padded, soft-shell layer to the outside of the decades-old, hard-shell football helmet and reduces impact up to 33 percent, while also keeping players cooler. The cap clips on to the helmet around the face mask to create a soft shell around the helmet itself, which allows for easy on-and-off use while also protecting the helmets from wear and tear, keeping them safe for game day.

The use of the Guardian Caps started after a resolution was passed in March 2022 at the annual NFL meetings. The resolution requires offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear Guardian Caps for every preseason practice between the start of the training camp contact period and the second preseason game.

Seemingly every player is now wearing the Guardian Caps in training camps across the NFL as teams continue to adjust to them and embrace them.

The Guardian Caps mandate represented the first significant step in the league’s effort to eliminate all avoidable head contact, a goal that NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills announced earlier in 2022.

Along with the Guardian Caps, the NFL continues to promote research and development into position-specific helmets, such as helmets with more padding at the back of the helmet for quarterbacks, who get a large proportion of their concussions when the backs of their heads hit the ground. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is wearing one such helmet this season, while tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has a history of concussions, is wearing a new helmet this season as well to help prevent head injuries. 

