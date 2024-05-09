Bill Belichick Chewed Out Patriots Player For Not Following Game Plan Against Steelers

Rule number one of playing for Bill Belichick. Listen to Bill Belichick.

Rule number two of playing for Bill Belichick. See rule number one.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan found out what happens if you don’t. Former New England Patriots RB James White joined The Bottom Line View podcast Thursday and shared a story of Belichick game planning ahead of a 2016 game versus the Steelers. And how one player didn’t carry it out.

“All week long, he talks about their defensive front,” White told host Mitch Milani of Belichick’s coaching point. “You throw the ball past the line of scrimmage, they chase. They punch the ball. They’re very active. First drive of the game, we come out there. Throw a hitch route to a receiver/tight end…pretty sure first play of the game. Outside linebacker strips the ball from the receiver. Fumble, turnover.”

White took the high road not to name names. But you know we went back and looked it up. New England came to town in Week 7 of the 2016 season. And on the Patriots’ first snap, QB Tom Brady completed a short pass to WR Chris Hogan. True to Belichick’s report, the Steelers chased and OLB Jarvis Jones punched the ball out, recovering the fumble. Steelers ball. Here’s the play.

Jones didn’t live up to his first-round billing, but he made the occasional splash play, including this one in coverage. Fortunately for Hogan, the fumble didn’t ultimately cost the Patriots. Like most games, New England came out on top, beating Pittsburgh, 27-16. Still, it didn’t soothe Belichick in the next meeting.

“Come back to the meeting room, Bill lets him have it,” White said. “‘We talked about this shit ad nauseum. We told you the defensive linemen, they’re going to chase, they’re going to punch.'”

Chasing the ball has been a hallmark for the Steelers’ front seven. It’s what DL Coach John Mitchell preached and was key under DCs Dick LeBeau and Keith Butler, remaining true today for Teryl Austin. Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt are and were two of the most high-motor players in franchise history, making it tough for teams to throw screens or work their quick-pass game.

But most of the time, Patriots players heeded Belichick’s advice. White credits Belichick as one of the best minds he’s been around.

“When he reiterates stuff throughout the week, nine times out of 10, the shit happens…he’s one of the most unique minds in the game of football,” he said.

Belichick will try to convince teams of that next year when the hiring cycle kicks back up. Left without a job in 2024, it looks like he’ll try his hand in media this year, already appearing on ESPN’s draft coverage – earning rave reviews – with plans to be part of Peyton and Eli Manning’s Omaha Productions throughout the fall.