Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 884)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 884 on this Saturday, Alexa DellaRocco discusses the mentoring that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is doing this offseason with rookie OLB Nick Herbig and the impact it might have.
