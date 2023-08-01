Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 880 on this Tuesday, Josh Carney discusses how Pittsburgh Steelers TE/FB Connor Heyward seems to be having a great start to training camp and what that could mean for him in 2023.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 880)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1730519687
6bc9mw6n