Listen: Instant Reaction Of The Steelers Trading OG Kevin Dotson

Bringing you guys a quick video giving my initial analysis of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading OG Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of pick swaps across the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts. Why the move was made, the impact it has on the team’s 53, and if the compensation was fair.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for listening.

