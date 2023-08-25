Kozora: Omar Khan Must Try And Trade One Of The Steelers’ Defensive Linemen

Supply and demand. That’s how the NFL market works. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have an overabundance of defensive linemen. Eight names that can reasonably be argued to make the team’s 53-man roster. That’s at least one too many. So if I’m Omar Khan, I’m calling all 31 teams to see if there’s a demand.

Obviously, the Steelers have a couple roster locks. The off-limit players. Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and rookie Keeanu Benton. DeMarvin Leal is still far from his ceiling but he’s almost certain to stick around, too. Everyone else though? You ask around.

The Steelers know the spot they’re in. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin sure does. Speaking to reporters earlier this week, he admitted the team is going to lose a talented lineman worthy of being on a 53-man roster.

“I think at the end of the day, we may lose a guy that we know can play in the NFL,” he told reporters.

He’s probably right. So who are the most likely candidates? There are four players fighting for three spots, assuming the team keeps seven defensive linemen on the 53. It’s one more than they usually take to Week One but given the depth and competition, it would be a surprise for them to only keep six.

There are two nose tackles and two defensive ends to focus on. NTs Montravius Adams and Breiden Fehoko and DEs Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts.

Considering Watts and Fehoko were cheap free agents who waited some time to sign, it feels less likely there would be a market for them. Though it’s not impossible. Last year, OG Jesse Davis signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in March and then was dealt to Pittsburgh later that summer during final cutdowns.

That leaves Adams and Loudermilk. Adams might be the most logical option. He’s had a good summer and is scheme versatile, a nose tackle in Pittsburgh’s base 3-4 but with an explosive get-off and someone who can work as a three-tech in an even/four-man front. He’s played plenty of football with nearly 1,200 career snaps and 452 since Pittsburgh plucked him off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in 2021. Benton is going to be the team’s starting nose tackle sooner than later while Fehoko offers something different behind him, an old-school plugger who contrasts with Benton’s athleticism and pass rush while he works on his run defense.

Loudermilk is an awkward body type with super-short arms (32 5/8 inches) for how tall he is (6063). His improvement has been visible but slow and there’s a low ceiling with his game. But his run defense is decent, and he could fit other 3-4 teams looking to add a depth piece.

This isn’t a guarantee of being able to trade any of these names. These deals are tough to swing at cutdowns. Call up another GM and say “Hey, you interested in ‘X?” and you’re telling the other club “Hey, we’re about to cut this guy and want to try to get something for him.” It hurts leverage. And we just saw former first-round pick LB/S Isaiah Simmons only fetch a seventh-round pick from the New York Giants in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Still, deals do happen this time of year. Khan made two last season, acquiring Davis and OLB Malik Reed.

Any return here will be minimal. It’s not even fifth-round pick level. We’re talking a 2024, or maybe even a 2025, seventh-round pick. These guys aren’t worth a ton.

But if you’re Khan, you pick up the phone. You make the calls. Because if you know you’re releasing someone likely to go elsewhere, either off a waiver claim or signing with another team for a better opportunity, you at least attempt to wheel and deal. Maybe it doesn’t work. It probably doesn’t work. But you give it the old college try. That’s your job as GM.