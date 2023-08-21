DC Teryl Austin: Steelers Likely To Cut A Defensive Lineman ‘We Know Can Play In The NFL’

If there’s a position where the Pittsburgh Steelers may have to make their toughest cuts, it’s along the defensive line. Typically, the team keeps six of them on their 53-man roster. But given the talent and options, they’ll likely stretch it to seven. Still, there’s eight players in that d-line room with a legitimate chance to make the 53, meaning there’s an odd man out.

Speaking to reporters today, DC Teryl Austin admitted as much, noting they’re going to turn someone loose who can play on Sundays for another team. Here’s part of what Austin said, as tweeted by The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

“We may lose a guy that we know can play in the NFL.”

The Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittippaldo added more context to the quote, Austin acknowledging there will be “tough decisions” at that group. He also praised the collective job the room has done.

Here’s the full quote from Austin.

“There’s gonna be some tough decisions have to be made,” he said via 93.7 The Fan. “I think at the end of the day, we may lose a guy that we know can play in the NFL. I think those guys, [Isaiahh Loudermilk] and all those guys, they’ve been doing a really good job. It’s a healthy competition, which is what I really like. The guys are pushing each other to be better, not being petty about stuff. It’ll be interesting to see how this shakes out this last week but I think it’s been a really good group. Really like that group.”

There are obvious names that will be kept. Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and rookie Keeanu Benton are all roster locks. Last year’s third-round pick DE DeMarvin Leal should also make the squad, though he’s still working on developing his game. That takes up four of the maximum seven spots.

Fighting for the final three are: NTs Montravius Adams and Breiden Fehoko along with DEs Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts. Adams ran first-team nose tackle all camp and has had a good summer. With Benton missing Saturday’s preseason game due to an ankle injury, he may have missed enough time not to be anointed the Week One starter, which could be enough to keep Adams on the 53. Fehoko is an old-school plugger Mike Tomlin seems to love, though his value as anything more than that is capped. Loudermilk has improved his technique and refined his game but underwhelms as a pass rusher and isn’t quite as strong against the run as you’d hope. Watts was a free agent signing with good length and more athleticism than Loudermilk but can play more out of control.

It’s hard to say any of those players will confidently be kept. Cases can be made for and against all of them. Heading into the team’s preseason finale Thursday, the defensive linemen could be under the team’s microscope more than any other position as each man looks to make a final in-stadium case. Following the game, the front office will have a handful of days to make their decision by Aug. 29’s cutdown deadline.

If there is a position the team could look to trade, it may be their defensive line surplus. While it’s hard to say who has the most value, if another organization is in need of a lineman, someone like Adams or Loudermilk could be had for a seventh-round pick. There’s certainly no guarantee that happens, and teams looking to trade players are just telling other teams they’re about to be cut, diminishing leverage, but it’s something to keep in mind next week.