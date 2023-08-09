‘I Think It’s A Load Of Crap:’ Cameron Heyward Calls Out NFL Top 100, Says It’s Not Voted On By Players

Cameron Heyward is not a fan of the NFL Top 100, a list put out by NFL Media that’s supposedly voted on by the players. Heyward, who dropped three spots in the 2023 rankings, coming in at No. 45 this year compared to No. 42 last year, said the rankings are a “load of crap.” He also said he believes it’s not voted on by the players.
“I feel like I was 42 the year before, so I dropped in the rankings. I had half a sack more, and I just don’t get it. I think it’s a load of crap,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast. “I don’t think it’s voted on by players, half the guys walk out on that thing anyways when they show the damn papers, and I’m one of them most of the time.”
He then went on about how it’s hard to judge a quarterback versus a defensive lineman, and how certain position groups get overlooked.
“I don’t know if enough people give credit to a guy like Trent Williams or a lot of defensive players, defensive tackles,” Heyward said. “How does Alex Highsmith not even make the Top 100?”
If the list isn’t really voted on by the players, then it’s just another media-generated top-100 list meant to mine views. I’m sure there’s some player input — as Heyward said there are papers to vote on — but it’s clearly not a consensus view of where guys stand.
At the end of the day it’s a meaningless list. As long as Heyward keeps showing up on the field and playing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, no one’s even going to remember where he landed on the list when the games actually matter. It’s fine offseason content, although the NFL tried to get as few views on it as possible by sticking it behind the NFL-plus paywall this season, but it isn’t really reflective of how guys play or their standing in the league.
It’s clear though that Heyward feels disrespected by the national media. He wasn’t happy when he fell down ESPN’s list of the top defensive linemen in football, calling out the anonymous executive who said he’s slowed down a step. Which, he really hasn’t, and that is pretty remarkable given last year was his age-33 season, around the time when a lot of defensive linemen just don’t really have it anymore.
But again, the outside noise is just that. Heyward knows what he’s capable of each and every time he steps onto the field, and it’s why he’s one of Pittsburgh’s most valuable defensive players. He’s one of the anchors of one of the best defenses in the NFL, and as long as he continues to be, it doesn’t matter if people outside the organization doubt him. He’ll keep showing up and proving them wrong.