Cameron Heyward Cracks NFL’s Top 100 At No. 45 Overall

Coming off his second straight 10-plus sack season and another Pro Bowl nod, Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward cracked the NFL’s Top 100 list Monday, coming in at No. 45.

Heyward fell three spots in the rankings from last summer when he landed at No. 42 ahead of the 2022 season.

The Steelers’ star and team captain recorded 10.5 sacks last season and has put together a remarkable stretch of dominance. That includes six straight trips to the Pro Bowl and first- or second-team All-Pro accolades in four of the last six seasons.

He’s like fine wine at this point: getting better with age.

“He’s an animal. Talk about an ageless wonder,” Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse said highlighting Heyward in the Top 100 video released Monday.

According to the NFL+ video, Heyward has made more appearances on the NFL Top 100 list than any Steelers defender — ever.

In the video that accompanied Heyward’s slotting, former Steelers’ linebacker Marcus Allen discussed Heyward’s value to the defense and franchise.

“He means everything,” Allen said. “He’s the voice. He’s the mentor. He’s the strength of the defense. Everywhere he’s at, he’s making plays.”

Later in the video, WR Diontae Johnson said Heyward was a game-wrecker.

“He’s the goon of the defense. Just how he can wreck double-teams. How he can get into the backfield like it’s nothing.”

Heyward came in at No. 88 in 2016, missed the list in 2017, landed at No. 48 in 2018, No. 88 in 2019, No. 84 in 2020, No. 57 in 2021, No. 42 last year and now lands at No. 45 this year.

Heyward himself spoke in the video and was asked if any moment stuck out from his 2022 season. He cited a bull rush on Las Vegas Raiders LG Dylan Parham when he sent him flying into his quarterback’s lap.

“It’s a rookie guard and he is on an island,” Heyward said. “I had to give him the business. And he had to deal with the bull in the China shop.”

Drafted in the first round in 2011, Heyward has already logged 12 NFL seasons, all in Pittsburgh. He should break James Harrison’s team sack record in 2023, though he will have to get there before T.J. Watt does as they’re neck and neck.

Heyward has had one of the more remarkable second-half careers in the Black and Gold. Since 2017, after suffering a torn triceps, he has played at another level, making the Pro Bowl every season. He’s tallied 53.5 sacks with 396 tackles, 73 tackles for loss, 122 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, two interceptions, and 28 passes defensed in the past six years.